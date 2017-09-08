The PileDriver 390 – Just In Time For Hunting Season

When it comes to hunting with a crossbow, there’s no substitute for speed … as long as comfort, accuracy and shootability are not sacrificed in the process. Recognizing this, Carbon Express™ set its sight on creating a crossbow that produced incredible speed without sacrificing performance. The result? The birth of the PileDriver® 390 crossbow – which is being packaged with a free Quiet Crank rope cocker.

As indicated by the name, the PileDriver 390 unleashes bolts at a screaming 390 feet per second, with an adjustable foregrip and an adjustable buttstock to create the perfect fit for nearly any shooter. Other high-end features Carbon Express crossbows have become known for, such as Anti-Dry-Fire technology and an extremely lightweight overall design, are built in throughout the PileDriver 390.

Built with dedication and stringent standards, the PileDriver 390 has been engineered to capture Carbon Express’ extensive knowledge of arrow flight, featuring state-of-the-art performance compression molded limbs, premium alloy cams, and tunable synthetic strings and cables. To maximize the shooting experience, every crossbow trigger is rigorously tested before it leaves the manufacturing facility.

The PileDriver 390 is available in a ready-to-hunt package that includes: rope cocker, quick-detach 3-arrow quiver, 3 PileDriver 20-inch crossbolts, rail lubricant, 3 practice points and a 4X32mm scope.

Highlighted Features and Specifications:

Speed: 390 fps

Draw Weight: 185 pounds

Weight: 7.2 pounds

Width: 18.5 inches un-cocked, 14.5 inches cocked

Power stroke: 13.5 inches

Length: 35.5 to 37.5 inches

Length of pull: 15¼ to 17¼ inches

Lightweight, compact slim-line stock design

Adjustable buttstock for a custom fit

Step through foot stirrup

Multi-position foregrip

Aluminum rail for repeatable accuracy

Anti-Dry-Fire technology

Durable compression-molded limbs

FREE Quiet Crank Cocker included ($100 value)

Ready To Hunt Kit includes three bolts, quiver, rope cocker, 4X32mm scope, lube and three field points

MSRP for the PileDriver 390 Crossbow: $399.99

To learn more visit: CarbonExpressCrossbows.com

About Carbon Express:

Carbon Express is committed to consistently delivering innovation to help hunters Shoot Better™. Through extensive product lineups of power-packed arrows, arrow accessories, crossbows, crossbolts and accessories, Carbon Express leads the industry in innovation. At Carbon Express, performance is delivered through precision manufacturing processes and proprietary design that produces consistent results, all well above industry standards.