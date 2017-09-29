Not Seeing Bucks! Here’s Why.

By

Whitetail Management Expert Steve Bartella Tells Us The #1 Reason We Don’t See Bucks.

A doe’s home range is much smaller than a buck’s home range. They’re more homebound. To a buck, they’re also a destination. That’s why typical deer management advice about “a big doe kill” can miss the mark. If you’re not seeing bucks, there may not be enough does on the property.

MORE…

  ,

Not Seeing Bucks! Here’s Why. added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.