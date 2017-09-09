MELISSA BACHMAN: BOWFISHING TIPS

Melissa Bachman Has Bowfished Since She Was A Little Kid And She Gives Us Excellent Advice On How You Can Bowfish Successfully.

Melissa Bachman fires off her best tips for bowfishing that will help you get going right. Refraction is the biggest problem for archers that are new to bowfishing, the water depth is deceiving, and your shot goes higher than you think it will. Melissa shows you how to practice and get accurate. Good bowfishing to ya.

