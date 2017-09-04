KEEPING OUR EYES ON THE DEER

Some Bucks Have Lost Their Velvet. Some haven’t Yet. Now What We Are Looking For Is Changes In Buck Behavior And The Reaction Of The Does. 

Robert Hoague

Five bucks are walking around together. The three 8-points have lost their velvet. Notice the buck with the largest rack and how high he holds his head and his rack.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

Back at the Protein feeder a buck in velvet comes up and jams his jaws into the space where the protein pellets are.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

Later on, another buck attacks the protein pellet snack.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

I zoomed in tight so you can see how muck of his face this buck has forced into the opening. You can also see the protein pellets.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

Two different bucks, still in velvet, come to eat the protein during mid day when the shadows were almost straight down.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

Both bucks vigorously ate their share of protein pellets  and then they stepped back and looked around the area.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

And then they walked away to the north east.

whitetail bucks in august by robert hoague

Look for more, because changes are coming.

CONTINUED…

 

 

  

