Keep Warm and Comfortable With Field & Stream Base Layers

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers an assortment of base layers that provide ultimate support for your outdoor activities, no matter the climate. Tops and leggings are available in the Midweight, Expedition Weight and Arctic Weight so hunters can cater their layering system to early season and late-season conditions.

The base layer tops and bottoms can be found in Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com



The Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base Layer Shirt and the Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Midweight Base Layer Leggings are ideal for cool-weather climates. The protective midweight material pulls moistures away from your skin, keeping you dry and warm, while the four-way stretch fabric provides the secured fit you need to add layers for cooler-weather activities.

The Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Expedition Weight Quarter Zip Pullover and Field & Stream Men’s C3 Expedition Weight Leggings can be worn alone or as a base layer during cold-weather activities. Field & Stream’s most versatile component is made up of breathable, stretched fabric that offers a full range of movement no matter the activity at hand. The moisture-wicking thermal barrier grid insulation traps body heat in while allowing sweat and cold air to stay out.

The Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Arctic Chill Half Zip Base Layer Shirt and Field & Stream Men’s Base Defense Arctic Chill Base Layer Leggings keep your focus on the hunt and off the frigid weather. Field & Stream’s heavyweight protection adds SmartHeat technology to your layers, keeping you warm and comfortable while the cold air stays out. Wear this versatile component as a base layer or a stand-alone item for next-to-skin comfort.

About Field & Stream Specialty Store

Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit

FieldandStreamShop.com.