iHUNT Will Improve Your hunts. Call In more Game With Your SmartPhone.

iHUNT game call app for smartphones

iHUNT is the Interactive hunting App that turns your smartphone into a powerful game calling and hunting tool. It is easy to operate. Hear sample calls on the iHUNT Website at http://ihuntcalls.com.

CALL VARIATIONS

  • You can insert delays, repeats, overlap and volume changes for each game animal sound to create a realistic scenario
  • Make playlists using any number of sounds and any length
  • Change volumes for each sound to replicate getting closer

CREATE CALL PLAYLIST

  • Set the playlist and free up your hands for more important things than searching for a sound
  • No limit to the number of playlists you can create
  • Create playlists directly from your phone – no computer required

PREDICT HUNT & FISHING TIMES

Gain an advantage

  • Solunar tables predict the major and minor periods to hunt or fish
  • Swipe to check which days have the most animal activity for any location in the world
  • Check sunset and sun rise and level of lunar illumination
  • Complete local weather and wind directions

With over 600 Calls for 47 Species of game iHUNT is the most versatile, easy to use and accessible game caller made today.

Uses BlueTooth Speaker that you can control with your SmartPhone up to 50 yards away.



  

