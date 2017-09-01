Hunters Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Safari Club International (SCI) and SCI Foundation have joined with the SCI Houston Chapter, the Texas Brush Country Chapter and other relief organizations to offer support in dealing with the continuing storm-related situation in East Texas and Louisiana.



“We have mobilized and currently have people on the ground and en route to the affected areas to better coordinate with state and local officials and determine where we can best supply support,” said SCI Foundation Advisory Board Member C.J. Sibert as he headed to the affected areas.



“Our team will be carefully assessing the needs in cooperation with other agencies to determine when and where our help can best be utilized,” said SCI Foundation President Warren Sackman.



“The impact to the people and wildlife of the affected areas will be huge and ongoing,” said SCI President Paul Babaz. “It is our hope that we will be able to help in a way that will provide immediate support in the short-term and continued support as needed.”



SCI/SCIF will provide updates via e-mail, social media, webpages and blogs as more information becomes available.



Make a donation to the cause today by going to the SCI Foundation Donate Page HERE and entering HARVEY in the APPLY TO “OTHER” field on the donation form. If you have questions, please email scifoundation@firstforwildlife.org.

