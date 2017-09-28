Hunt Safely and Concealed in Field & Stream Treestands and Ground Blinds

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers feature-rich treestands and hunting blinds designed to keep hunters concealed and comfortable throughout the hunt. The treestands and ground blinds can be found in Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com. The Field & Stream Outpost XL 17′ Ladder Stand is designed with extra room and support for easy mobility in and out of the stand. Made with D-Tubes for reduced flexing during the climb, the Outpost XL tree stand has a 300 pound weight capacity and a padded, adjustable shooting rail that doesn’t inhibit the hunter’s shooting lane. PE-coated quick clips minimize noise, and the Ergo-Mesh seat and integrated backrest make long days in the stand more comfortable. Specs: Height to Seat: 16 1/2′

Height to Platform: 14 1/2′

Height to Shooting Rail: 17 3/4′

Platform: 29″ x 23 1/2″

Seat Dimensions: 25″ wide

Weight: 75.2 lbs

Capacity: 300 lbs The Field & Stream Timberline Hang-On Treestand boasts a heavy-duty steel design for durability and strength. Its flip-up Ergo-Mesh seat, four-position platform and removable flip-up footrest provides comfort and convenience. The stand comes with one color-coded safety harness (green for legs, brown for torso, black for tree), and its silent bushing system ensures a quiet and stealthy hunt. Specs: Steel Mesh Platform: 30″ x 24″

Flip-UP Ergo Mesh Seat: 19″ x 12″

Distance Between Seat and Foot Platform: 21″

Weight Capacity: 300 lbs

Carry Weight: 19.8 lbs The Field & Stream Ultimate 360 Ground Blind can comfortably fit up to three hunters, making it ideal for sharing with friends and family. The Ultimate 360 has a large opening door panel for easy entry and additional height for standing room in the blind. The blind also offers multiple large windows for maximum shooting opportunities and shot clearance. Its 300D Oxford non-glare weather-resistant material keeps hunters hidden and protected from the elements, while the horizontal front panel design provides maximum visibility and shooting options. The five-hub design enables fast assembly and tear down, and its carry case with two padded backpack straps allows for easy transport to and from the stand. Blind measurements: 65″ x 65″ x 76″. The Field & Stream Magnum Deluxe Ground Blind can comfortably fit two hunters with room to spare. The roomy blind offers a large horizontal front seven-window design for maximum shot clearance, as well as silent slide technology for quiet set up. Its 200D Oxford non-glare, weather-resistant material keeps hunters protected from the elements, while brush-in straps enhance concealment from passing game. An interior accessory pocket provides fast access to calls, optics or other hunting gear. The Magnum Deluxe Ground Blind includes a carrying case for an easier entry and exit. Blind measurements: 58″ x 58″ x 68″. About Field & Stream Specialty Store Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit FieldandStreamShop.com.