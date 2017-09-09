HOW TO CALL ELK

Jason Balazs shows you the bugle and reeds that he uses when elk hunting and calling Bulls. He covers effective mouth diaphram calling techniques as well. Take these elk calling tips to heart and Bugle like the best of them.

Colorado Elk Hunter Jason Balazs of http://OutdoorProductReview.com demonstrates the bugle, diaphrams, and reeds that he uses when out calling elk.

With elk season upon us, its time to stop messing around and get the right call. Learn to call elk and be successful. The bugle he likes is from: http://buglingbull.com. Also mentioned is www.primos.com and www.sitkagear.com

