Hot and Tasty: Campfire Venison Stew

Your deer is down, meat processed and now you want to enjoy it. Here is a great recipe for venison stew just perfect for a campfire cook-out. This is a real favorite of mine I know you will like too. And, if you are looking for something a bit different, here is an article that tells you the best meats to smoke.

Campfire Venison Stew Recipe

Ingredients:

Six slices of bacon

One chopped onion

Two chopped celery sticks

One large chopped carrot

One minced jalapeño, seeded

Three minded garlic cloves

One pound of venison, cubed

Two cans of drained kidney beans

One tablespoon of Italian seasoning

One can of roasted and diced tomatoes (28 ounces)

16 ounces of vegetable broth

Salt and pepper

Quarter cup of flour

Directions:

Over coals, cook bacon on a camp stove until crispy. Crumble it and set aside for later. Use the bacon fat to cook the onion, carrot, jalapeño and celery (chop as desired), stirring often until it becomes soft. Remove the vegetables and set aside. In a pot, add the venison to the bacon fat and cook, stirring often until it has browned. Add the bacon and vegetables back into the pot and stir together. Add the kidney beans, seasoning, tomatoes and the broth and allow it to boil. Set the camp stove to the side of the coals, or turn down the heat. Cover the pot and let it simmer for about 45 minutes. Taste stew and season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the flour and let it cook for another 10 to 15 minutes. Stir occasionally until the stew has thickened. Serve while it’s hot and enjoy!

In Conclusion

When it comes to creating the best camp dinner or a simple yet rich meal at home, you can never go wrong with venison. With this Campfire Venison Stew Recipe, you’ll have a meal fit for the outdoors, with an easy-to-follow recipe.

If you have any questions or would like to share your tips and experiences with preparing and cooking venison, then comment down below. I would love to hear what you have to think.