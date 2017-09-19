Hooyman Cuts Up In The Woods

DIY Sportsman On Yahoo.com Reviews And Reports On The Hooyman Battery Powered Tree Saw.

After nearly two year’s worth of use and abuse, DIY Sportsman gives the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw a positive recommendation in the deer woods. He shows the features of the saw and explains how he used it for deer  scouting. It’s all about trimming lanes while hunting.

