Hiking in my Neighborhood

Winter Rye for Dummies Here is the magic of Winter Rye. Yes, you may harvest a deer during the fall as they graze on your rye but deer really need quality forage in late winter when the does are…

Coyote Colony Invasion Bowhunting biologist Wade Nolan presents some interesting information from new research conducted on the behavior and range for the coyote. This ongoing research will help us learn much more about the interaction and predation of…

Alaska Beading There is 'beading', the art of putting beads into an art form and there is 'beading', the kind that lets you know what is beading water is not 'leaking'. Not beading water can be bad.…

Predator and Prey The primary prey species are deer and elk. Both deer and elk know exactly what a predator smells like. To them a predator smells like a bowhunter. We are the apex predator on this continent.…

How To Smell Clean Being free of human odors and the smell of the many things we come in contact with is a worthy goal for any deer hunter. But how can you do that? Wade Nolan tells you…

Credibility Platforms Sponsored by: Whitetail University, Atsko Products By: Wade Nolanbowhunting biologist I once had a University professor that said, “Check your Sources”. Just because it is written doesn’t make it true. Check and verify. He…

Death Dance: Face to Face with Death in the Outdoors Few people have come face to face with death more than our bowhunting biologist and outdoor adventurer, Wade Nolan. This is just a touch of what you will find in his exciting, heart stopping, head…

Gaining Access to Hunt You have been driving by this great farm and know there are some monster bucks living there. How do you gain permission from the farmer who owns that land? Read this article by Wade Nolan…

Fat Bully Bucks Researchers conducted a study concerning who does the breeding. They conducted genetic paternity tests and found lineage for a “who’s your daddy test”. The result surprised everyone.

Coyote Home Ranges- New Research While the research is not completed it does, at this point, show the range of coyotes and when compared to that of whitetail deer, helps explain the coyote fawn kill rates are higher than previously…

Does Size Matter? Bowhunting Biologist Wade Nolan talks about a 7 year study that looked at the breeding statistics of whitetail deer. The age old, common thought is the larger antlered, older, dominant bucks do the majority of…

Washing High Tech Clothing Are all detergents equal? Are they all the same when it comes to washing the clothing you wear in various outdoor environments? Wade Nolan knows they aren't and when you read why, you'll know too.

Waterproofing Your Stuff - All Your Stuff Wade Nolan knows the secret of staying dry. The secret can be found in a can of science called Silicone Water-Guard by Atsko. For about a five-spot, you can have a tall can of this…

VIDEO REVIEW: ULTIMATE GROUND BLIND Is The Ultimate Ground Blind From Field & Stream Really An Ultimate Ground Blind? Wade Nolan Thinks So. Here's Why...

Blind Bias Wade Nolan thought most bowhunters carried a bias against pop-up blinds. Now he says he is not going to tell you what to think about blind hunting but he is certainly going to make you…

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 3 Part 3, Wade Nolan talks to his young budding bowhunter about the killing end of the arrow and what is the best broadhead to use.

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 2 In part 2, Wade covers where that shot should be placed for the most humane kill.

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 1 They are the future of our sport. Wade Nolan and many others know it so they dedicate part of their lives to ensuring our next generation will pick up the bow and continue the sport.

Perfect Broadside Shot Placement The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs. This video shows you the proper…

Quartering Shots The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the…

Homerange Security Department More and more hunters are hunting from the ground in ground blinds where scent control is vital for success. Our Bowhunting Biologist Wade Nolan has some important suggestions on how you can ensure the game…

Shot Placement Trick Most bowhunters can hit the dot at 20 yards and the vital area a foam deer at that distance. So why do we constantly hear about long blood trails or lost deer? The answer is…

Protecting Your ATV If you have an ATV or any off-road type vehicle this article is for you. They get dirty, get muddy, and they can be a bear to take care of but not if you know…

Yearling Bucks: Leaving Home Wade Nolan discusses some basic whitetail science that covers yearling bucks, those 1-1.5 years old, when and why they leave the home range they were born in. They disperse to find and establish their own…

The Buck to Doe Ratio Effect Pennsylvania was the first state using antler restrictions as a tool for managing the deer herd. They required 3 or 4 points to a side depending on region. The very idea that the Pa. Game…

Whitetail Sizzle Puddles and seeps may have disappeared but small ponds and perennial streams, although diminishing, are still there. Deer find water even when they are living in a drought in Texas. Few deer ever die of…

DNA Tells the Whole Truth The result of this DNA study revealed that an estrus doe might have multiple suitors and may have twins with different fathers. This was some of the first DNA field-testing done on whitetails and it…

Do You Have Fawn Killers? Now is a good time to talk about coyotes and fawns. New data is streaming in from whitetail researchers about the effect coyotes have on fawn survival.

Reliable Alaskan Gear May Save Your Life Wade Nolan knows firsthand that adventures in Alaska are unpredictable. Weather can be brutal and life-threatening. It can go from making your life miserable to killing you. Reliable gear is your only lifeline, so it's…

No Odor Oxidizer - The Better Way to Smell Clean How do we address surfaced based odors on our skin, our clothing? For the bowhunter, odor elimination is vital anytime we enter a hunting area whether scouting, setting up trail cameras, blinds, or hunting. Wade…

Cruiser Bucks A few years ago, a study revealed that mature bucks are making "excursions" (road trips) during the rut. Some of these mature bucks left their home range and made a 6-7 mile circuit, returning to…

The Deer Hearing Story We have all watched deer ears swivel around like radar dishes trying to home in on a sound. Deer are active listeners. They proactively listen for danger. This is one way they enforce their safety…

Deer Vision Breakthrough More than 25-years ago, some revealing deer vision research was conducted. On the team was some of the nation’s top whitetail scientists plus an animal vision researcher. They used medical vision research equipment to determine…

The Shed Antler Story "Before the buck spun, he was a ten point and after his feet hit the ground, he was a five point. The shed skidded to a stop nearby." Wade Nolan talks Whitetail Antler Sheds.

The New Wounded and Lost Story For decades we have heard that for every deer recovered by bowhunters there is another one lost. A pathetic 50% recovery rate. Well, a new study done across 24 years has proven that number false.…

Oak Scouting for Whitetail Wade Nolan has used oak knowledge to ambush more than one whitetail. Acorns are the bread and butter of whitetails. Understand oaks and you can focus in on whitetails. Learning to ID the trees is…

Yearling Buck Dispersal - Facts You Didn't Know Here is some basic whitetail science that every hunter needs to understand. Yearling bucks, those 1-1.5 years old leave the home range they were born in. They disperse to find and establish their own home…

Chickin Kickin, Eggs Gittin and Tree Shakin Why a story like this on bowhunting.net? Well, my granddaughter's daddy Cory and I are passionate bowhunters. One day she will hunt the whitetail woods she first shook trees in. Like those great organic eggs…

Antler Sheds: When? How? Why? Where? VIDEO. Shed antlers raise lots of questions. Do the buck's kick them off or do they just fall off? Exactly why do bucks shed their antlers? What is the antler shedding process? When does it…

How To Read The Leaves Can leaves in the deer woods tell you where and when to hunt for deer? Absolutely! And our bowhunting biologist Wade Nolan shows you what you need to look for ... and how to recognize…

Don't Fall From Your Treestand A danger of hunting from a treestand are accidentally falling; when climbing up, when you're waiting on the stand, and when you're climbing down. More bowhunters are injured by falls than anything else. Be certain…

How To Make A Hunting Flood Plot Are food plots a help to your deer hunting or a waste of your time and money? Well, they can be both, do it wrong and it'll be a good thing; Do it wrong and…

The Treadwell Deadwell Story The Treadwell Deadwell Story - My opinion by bowhunting biologist Wade Nolan Alaska Peninsula, Katmai National Park, October 6, 2003. A bush pilot sees a Brown Bear sitting on top of what appeared to be…

The Buck Detour Trick Wade Nolan shows you one of his best techniques to control a bucks movement. The next move is to set it up to hunt right, and Wade shows you that too.

Whitetails Favorite Crops...And Why? Wade Nolan shows us which farm and food plot crops whitetails like the best. To More About Wade Nolan, Bowhunting Biologist. To More Wade Nolan Videos and Articles.

How To Corner A Buck Wade Nolan, our Bowhunting Biologist staff columnist shows you how to corner the bucks in your deerhunting area.

Ohio Whitetail University Hunt Looking for a great place to hunt large whitetails? For Wade Nolan, it's Ohio. " There are over 9000 acres of public land in Ohio's Muskingum watershed."

Interview with Dr. Karl V. Miller: Part 2 Part 2 of Wade Nolan's Interview with Dr. Karl V. Miller PhD, University of Georgia wildlife professor and whitetail deer researcher.