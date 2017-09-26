Hang Your Stands With the Realtree Half-Ton Hauler by OxCart

Get some help hauling your treestands to the woods this season with the Realtree 12 cu. Half-Ton Hauler Lift-Assist and Swivel Utility Dump Cart by OxCart. Available at Orscheln Farm & Home and Amazon.com, the Half-Ton Hauler makes hauling and unloading large loads 90% easier than with standard carts.

OxCart’s pro-grade performance, innovative design and exclusive features make it the first tow-behind utility dump cart that you can fill to the max knowing it can hold, move, lift, position and dump the heaviest loads with ease.

The Realtree Half-Ton Hauler is a must-have for deer hunters who appreciate a bit of help preparing for the season. It’s ideal for hauling your stands to the woods, clearing rubbish from your shooting lanes and even carrying out a deer once the season begins. The options are endless.

Most utility dump trailers are designed with formed metal frames and a center dump pivot point that causes them to dump like teeter-totters. When the bed is filled with heavy items, you must lift most of the weight to dump the cart. You often have to step away as the load shifts and the tub slams to the ground.

Thanks to the Realtree Half-Ton Hauler’s smart design, you’ll face none of these problems. The hauler combines a rear offset dump pivot point for greater control with a hydraulic-assisted tub lift for easier heavy-load handling. These key features revolutionize how much you can handle. It saves time and reduces physical strain, allowing you to get more done in half the time and with much less effort.

The hauler is load-tested to 1100 pounds, so you can fill it up and make fewer trips. The hauler is designed with professional-grade, all-square-tube steel construction, including NASCAR roll cage full-mandrel designed bent axle support. The powder-coated hammered finish stands up to the wear and tear of the outdoors. Tractor-grade multi-terrain 4-ply tires with run-flat technology are designed with a liquid polymer that self-seals most punctures instantly before losing any air. Commercial-grade graphoil bushings and grease zerks extend the wheel life. The conversion kit accessory turns the Realtree trailer into a farm cart/wheelbarrow in seconds for use in livestock care, land maintenance and hunting prep.

Treestand-Hanging Tips from Oxcart

Study aerial photos to pinpoint funnels, water and food sources.

Select the straightest tree possible to hang your stand.

Never hang your stand from a dead tree or one with large dead limbs.

Choose a tree that is large enough that it won’t be easily swayed by the wind.

Do not overtrim branches and leaves. You’ll need the cover.

Utilize your safety harness and safety line when hanging your stands.

Hang your stand 15- to 20-feet high to remain out of a deer’s line of sight.

Check out this video to see how the Realtree Half-Ton Hauler works!

For more info, visit www.oxcart.com

MSRP: $399 – $449