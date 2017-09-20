Gear Review: Rhino MC by Alps Outdoorz

-
Gear Review: HALO XL450 Rangefinder
Rangefinders have become a necessity for the bowhunter and there are quite a few companies making some good ones at some high prices. Gary Elliott thinks he's found a good one for under $100. You…
-
Gear Review: Combo Knife Sharpener
It shouldn't take a professional to put a good cutting edge back on your knives. With the WorkSharp Combo Knife Sharpener you don't have to be. It does the work. You just bring the knife.
-
Gear Review: GeoDome Camping Lantern
Why sit in the dark when you can hang this great LED light from 12 Survivors. Gary Elliott put one through it's paces and came up with a Thumbs Up.
-
Gear Review: Bug Blocker / Tick Blocker From ScentBlocker
Mosquitoes, ticks, black flies, gnats, chiggers all make a day outside miserable. Gary Elliott takes a look at two must have products from ScentBlocker that will save your day in the field.
-
Gear Review: Horton Legend Ultra Lite Crossbow
After its inaugural launch in 2015, Horton Crossbow Innovations may be well on its way to building one of the industry’s top crossbow brands, and the Legend Ultra Lite may be its star player.
-
Gear Review: Wildgame Innovations Vision 8 Lightsout Trail Camera
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new Wildgame Innovations Vision 8 Lightsout Trail Camera. Looking for a new Trail camera? This model is certainly one to consider.
-
Gear Review: Big Sky Real Archery Targets
Gary Elliott takes a look at this new target line of lifelike, true to size targets conceived in Montana and manufactured in Ohio. Big Sky Real Targets provide the bowhunter a 2D target with a…
-
Gear Review: Redneck T-Post & Tree Gravity Feeder
Gary Elliott takes a look at the easy way to feed deer and other game with the T-Post Gravity Feeder from Redneck.
-
Gear Review: GT Arrow Fletcher by Goat Tuff Products
Gary Elliott takes a look at the innovative GT Arrow Fletcher. Easy to use, fast, and portable for precision arrow fletching every time.
-
Gear Review: Plano Field Locker Compound Bow Case
Gary Elliott reviews the new Field Locker Compound bow case from Plano. Quality, well made, easy to transport and heavy duty.
-
Gear Review: MD65 Roto Molded Cooler by Mammoth
In the last few years there has been quite an influx of roto molded coolers on the market. Seems there for a while each week a new company was springing up. I was pleased to…
-
Gear Review: Rugged Lantern by Zippo
The name alone says it all and this LED lantern is no exception. I followed their lead and put the Rugged Lantern through a torture test and found this essential camp gear was everything Zippo said it…
-
Gear Review: TruFire Hardcore 4 Revolution
With a new rotating head TruFire has once again designed a Release Aid that is adjustable, comfortable, reliable and now made a difficult choice for Gary Elliott.
-
Gear Review: Quest 'Radical' Bow
Gary Elliott takes a look at 'the bow to grow with you', the Radical from Quest Archery.
-
Gear Review: 3Dead Ringer Arrows
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new carbon arrow from Beman.
-
Gear Review: Rinehart Booner Buck 3-D Archery Target
Gary Elliott puts a few arrows and thought into this 58” high and 45” long target, simulating a 200lb hunter's dream buck.
-
Gear Review: HHA Optimizer Lite Cadet
Gary Elliott takes a look at this new child's sight from HHA Sports.
-
GEAR REVIEW: VaneTec's ArrowSmith Tool
Been looking for that one, compact archery tool that can do it all? Well, Gary Elliott has found one you need to have in your tool box.
-
Interview with: Randy Birdsong
Gary Elliott sits down with lead man Randy Birdsong of HeadHunters TV for a chat about the people and the show.
-
Gear Review: SpikePress Bow Press
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new Spikepress from Archery tooling Corporation. The bowpress that does it all.
-
Gear Review: The Leatherman Cam
Gary Elliott looks at the new multi-purpose archer’s field t tool from Leatherman.
-
Gear Review: Carbon Express Maxima Red Arrows
Gary Elliott takes a look at the hot new Maxima Red arrows from Carbon Express.
-
Gear Review: The Outpost Feeder
This is a simple, versatile and functional cylinder style feeder that holds 20 pounds and out of the box is nearly ready to hang.
-
Review: Bowfile Bow Case from Lakewood Products
Gary Elliott takes a look at some new soft/hard, waterproof bow cases from Lakewood Products.
-
Gear Review: ICOtec GC300 Electronic Game Call
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new ICOTec GC300 Electronic Game Call. So realistic a Great Horned Owl was fooled.
-
Gear Review: SpyPoint’s Black LED BF-8 Surveillance Camera
Spypoint continues to reinvent the state of Trail Cameras. This new BF-8 Black Infrared camera breaks new ground. Gary Elliott tells you how.
-
Gear Review: Extreme Dimension Phantom Pro-Series Calls
Electronic calls include Whitetail, Predator, Predator 2, African Predator, Gobbler, Moose, Elk, Bear, Honker and Duck-Goose Combo sound modules.
-
Gear Review: Bednar Arrow Puller
Gary takes a look at the arrow/bolt puller named after Hall of Fame Archer Bill Bednar. Arrows/bolts penetrate deeper, this product helps get them out.
-
Gear Review: Trail Camera Bag from Bohning
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new Trail Camera Bag from Bohning Archery and finds this is yet one more great product from the good people at Bohning.
-
Gear Review: Buck Commander Gun/Bow Cabinet
Not to be confused as a safe, the Stack-On Gun & Bow Cabinet is all steel construction with a three point steel locking system and double bitted, key coded lock for a very secure…
-
Gear Review: Wicked Tough Hand Saw
Todd Pringnitz, a hard core Whitetail hunter, is the owner of White Knuckle Productions and the new Whitetails, Inc. web show. Todd is an engineer by day and after hanging many tree stands in…
-
Gear Review: The “SWITCH” Ground Blind From Ameristep
Tired of trying to level off ground on a hill or ridge to get your old blind to sit flat? Gary Elliott finds the solution with the Switch Blind.
-
Gear Review: Clean Shot Laser Broadhead
Quality made broadheads that utilizes advanced technology to help accuracy.
-
Gear Reveiw: S.A.B.O. Gen II Bow Sight
Gary takes a look at a bow sight inspired by US military technology for rapid target and aiming point acquisition.
-
Gear Review: The BinoBro From Oregon Pack Works
The BinoBro is a high quality weather proof binocular bag made by Oregon Pack Works. The BinoBro comes in eight sizes or custom made; Special pricing may occur under these conditions. I found the BinoBros…
-
Gear Review: Limbsaver S-Coil Stabilizer
Gary looks at the newest Stabilizer from the masters of vibration and noise control, Limbsaver.
-
Gear Review: Flathead Release By Jim Fletcher Archery
One of the premiere archery companies, Gary looks at the popular Flathead Release.
-
Gear Review: ArrowSmith - Arrow Builders Adhesion Kit
One kit that helps make fletching arrows as easy as One, Two and Three.
-
Gear Review: TruFire Hardcore Max Release
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new Hardcore Max Release Aid from Tru-Fire.
-
Gear Review: RCX Trail Camera
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new RCX Trail Cameras from Leupold.
-
Gear Review: Pine Ridge AT-5 Trail Camera Support
Gary Elliott takes a look at this handy Trail Camera Mounting System from Pine Ridge Archery
-
Gear Review - Opposition Arrow Rest
Scott Clave takes a look at the Opposition Containment Arrow Rest from Schaffer Archery.
-
Gear Review: 2SKB-4120 Hunter XL Bow Case
Gary Elliott takes a look at the new Hunter Bow Case from SKB
-
Gear Review - Spypoint Tiny-W Trail Camera
Spypoint has changed the face of trail/game cameras and the Tiny-W is one to take a look at.
-
New 'RIBZ' Frontpack - Puts it all Up Front
New Frontpack puts the necessary items right where you can get to them quietly, easily.
-
The Archer’s Choice Real-World Buck By Delta Targets
Delta and Ralph and Vicki Cianciarulo offer the new
-
Gear Review: Gorilla Kong Expedition HX Ladder Stand
Adding to the comfort and quiet, this stand features a padded, removable high density foam armrests and a stabilizer bar with sound dampening tension system to eliminate noise. The folding footrest makes it convenient and…
-
Living with Coyotes in Suburbia
Within the last year, it’s been reported in the news media that a coyote was spotted in a suburban area. Coyotes are literally everywhere. Here are some suggestions on dealing with them.
-
It’s Ok To Talk About Arrow Nock’s
Next time you are hanging out at your local sportsman’s club and discussing, pistols, rifles, bows and arrows, tell your buddies about your new arrow nocks.
-
How to Choose the Right Fletching
Ever head out to the pro shop or big box store for some vanes for your arrow shafts only to get there and become more confused then when you left? Believe me it can get…