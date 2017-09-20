Gear Review: Rhino MC by Alps Outdoorz

The Last few years I have been going turkey hunting using a small low profile chair or the ground and I am getting where that is not cutting it anymore. Pun intended!

This year I was sent the Rhino MC and what a difference it made. The triangle shaped seat was bigger and slightly thicker for more comfort and the angled back gave me more padding aiding in the comfort as well.

I found sitting for a few hours did not bother me due to the seat height of 17.5” and this was very comfortable to bow hunt from. Combined with the seat width of 19” made this chair a dream to sit in. I could get right up without any stiffness in my back or knees.

With having more than one call the side mesh storage pockets were handy and the 5lb chair fit nicely in a 6” X 31” storage bag making it even easier to carry to and from your hunting sight. This chair will also make for a great hunting blind chair come deer season.

The Rhino MC is available in either Realtree Xtra or Break-Up Country by Mossy Oak. The cost for this chair is $44.99 on the manufacturer’s website. Couple of things to note the frame is powder coated for longer life and the material is rip and snag proof.

