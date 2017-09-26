Field & Stream Lightweight Apparel for Warm-Weather Hunting

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers lightweight apparel that is ideal for the hunter who needs breathable gear in the field. These pieces can be used as stand-alone garments in warm weather, or on top of a base layer when the temperature drops. No matter the season, you can start your tradition with Field & Stream’s lightweight garments.

The lightweight hunting apparel can be found in Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com .
Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Camo Long Sleeve Shirt
 

The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Camo Long Sleeve Shirt will ensure the hunter remains comfortable and hidden during warm-weather hunts. NoScent™ C3 technology conceals scent with an antimicrobial finish, while its ventilated cape back and moisture-wicking technology keep the hunter cool and dry all day long. 

 

The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Cargo Hunting Pants
 

The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Lightweight Cargo Hunting Pants are loaded with pockets to carry essential hunting accessories. Constructed from Polyester Ripstop material, these pants also feature NoScent C3 scent control technology to keep hunters undetected in the field. SmartWick responsive wicking technology quickly absorbs sweat away from the skin, and the elasticized waist with belt loops offers a customized, comfortable fit.

 

 

Field & Stream Men’s Performance Long Sleeve and Short Sleeve Shirt

 

 

The Field & Stream Men’s Performance Camo Long Sleeve and Short Sleeve Shirt keep the hunter comfortable thanks to their lightweight and breathable design. SmartWick™ technology ensures the hunter remains dry, while antimicrobial fabric inhibits bacterial and fungal odors that could alert game animals to the hunter’s position. 

 

The Field & Stream Men’s Quarter Zip Tech Tee
 

The Field & Stream Men’s Quarter Zip Tech Tee is the perfect choice when the weather is warm. Antimicrobial fabrics help deter the growth of bacteria that cause odors, and SmartWick responsive wicking technology absorbs sweat away from the skin to keep the hunter dry and comfortable. The athletic drop tail provides extra coverage and flatlock seaming ensures next-to-skin comfort.

 

 

Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots
 

The Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots provide all-day protection and comfort. Constructed with a long-lasting leather and nylon canvas upper, this waterproof boot incorporates Hydroproof ULTRA technology to ensure water stays out and feet remain dry throughout the hunt. An Agion® antimicrobial lining keeps the boot smelling fresh, while a rubber outsole protects from potential abrasions.

 

 

About Field & Stream Specialty Store

Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit : FieldandStreamShop.com.

 

