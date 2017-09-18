DIY: Entry & Exit Routes

Bill Winke, the host of Midwest Whitetail TV, wants easy access to and from his treestands.

Bill Winke of Midwest Whitetail shows us how to use ditches as entry and exit points to and from from his treestands.

Bill Winke’s deer hunting area has plenty of ditches and Bill uses them to get in and out. First he clears a ditch with a Hooyman Tree Trimmer pole Saw. Bill also discuss swirling winds, how they are formed in the woods and how to avoid them.

