Coming This Weekend: Rick Philippi Trophy Bowhunt

By: Rick Philippi
This year marks my 48th opening day of bow season. Every year that ticks by I get more excited and appreciative of the opportunity to bow hunt. Tomorrow (Friday Sept 29) I take off and head south to hunt deer with my good friend Keith Warren at his Texas Hidden Springs Ranch outside of Seguin, Texas. 

The last two months I’ve practiced shooting my bow every day and I feel that if I get a good shot opportunity I can close the deal. Keith’s area had an abundance of rain this year he told me that the deer have jumped to a completely new level. Last year I hunted with Keith and took a 200 plus trophy buck and saw other bucks in this class.

This year I am looking forward to another special hunt with Keith for his TV show. I will be hunting with the BowTech Reign 7 set at 60 pounds, Grim Reaper Broadheads 2-inch cut Whitetail Special 100 Grain  broadheads, and Zombie-Slayer carbon arrows from Black Eagle Arrows.

Rick Philippi’s bowhunt last year on The High Road With Keith Warren show will air next week on the Pursuit Channel at these times:

  • Monday, October 2nd at 2:00pm
  • Wednesday, October 4th at 7:30pm
  • Thursday, October 5 at 8:00pm

Here is the YouTube link to ‘The High Road With Keith Warren’ TV Show featuring Rick Philippi in 2016 that is available for viewing now at https://youtu.be/1uPjhGmvebA

Rick Philippi when he recovered his 2016 monster whitetail buck bowhunting with Keith Warren in South Texas.
Keith Warren and Rick Philippi with Rick’s 200 plus class trophy buck taken on the The High Road With Keith Warren TV Show.

NOTE:

Keith Warren is an icon in the outdoor world and a whitetail expert! He currently hosts ‘The High Road with Keith Warren’ and ‘Deer And Wildlife Stories with Keith Warren.’ Both are on the nationally broadcast Pursuit channel. Also to his credit is he has hosted seven award winning television series and over 1,200 episodes of outdoor television which is more than any other outdoor host. Simply put, Keith is a Texas Legend!

 

