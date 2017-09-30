Black Eagle Arrows Are Better

WHAT MAKES BLACK EAGLE ARROWS BETTER?

Black Eagle Arrows was started by avid outdoorsmen with the knowledge that they could provide a better arrow for archers and bowhunters.  Their intention was to develop the very best carbon shafts on the market.  Once they had the product they figured out a way to sell their premium product, at a lower cost, with absolutely no sacrifice in quality. Hardcore outdoorsmen, and target shooters, from around the world now rely on our premium shafts performance.

PRECISION TOLERANCES

The single most important consideration for making deadly accurate shots is arrow consistency. Our customers frequently report tolerances tighter than we specify across the whole dozen. You will notice the difference.

.001 STRAIGHTNESS OR STRAIGHTER
± 1 GRAIN WEIGHT TOLERANCE
±.010 SPINE DEVIATION ACROSS DOZEN
 
SPINE MATCHED – GROUPED TOGETHER TECHNOLOGY
We employ Grouped Together Technology to spine match each dozen arrows. This ensures precise consistency.
 
WEIGHT SORTED
We weigh and groups all shafts to ensure the perfect match. On our premium shafts we only allow for weight tolerances +/- 1 grain across the dozen, neither should you.
 
SHAFT STRAIGHTNESS
We guarantee at the specified straightness or straighter. Unlike other companies in the industry, who measure a 28” section, we measure the full length of the shaft.

For More, Go To BlackEagleArrows.com.

  

