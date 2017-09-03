Altus Brands Labor Day SALE

 As you are grilling in the backyard dreaming about the upcoming hunting season or sighting in your ‘deer slayer’, Altus Brands has some deals you will not want to miss. 

In celebration of Labor Day, Altus Brands is having an End of Summer Sale on some of our great select products. These special buys are on our most popular products such a Kwikee Kwiver, Benchmaster, Harmon Scents, and Pro Ears. Click on any of our brand’s website below to reveal all the special pricing. The sale started September 1 but ends September 5, 2015.

Great Prices on these great products for Labor Day.
Protect and enhance your hearing with the advanced technology in Pro Ears and Rifleman muffs.

Some of the great deals are the Benchmaster Rifleman P30 hearing protection for only $12.99, the new Harmon Triple Heat Drip for $17.99, Pro Ears Pro 300 for $150 and Kwikee Kwiver 3 Arrow Quiver at $19.99.

Since 2008, Altus Brands, LLC has acquired and developed small to mid-sized companies in the hunting, and shooting sports market. A family and veteran own company that has acquired or developed over seven brands including Pro Ears Hearing Protection, Benchmaster Shooting Products, Kwikee Kwiver, Woodland Whisper, Harmon Scents, Rifleman, and others. Altus Brands, LLC is located at 6893 Sullivan Road, Grawn, Michigan 49637

