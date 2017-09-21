AGING DEER BY THEIR JAWBONE

By

How To Judge The Age Of Deer Like The Whitetail Biologist Do.

In this three-part video series on aging whitetail deer by their jawbone after harvest, QDMA CEO and wildlife biologist Brian Murphy examines the tooth replacement and wear technique.

PART ONE

In part one, Brian demonstrates the tooth replacement technique of judging a whitetail deer’s age.

PART TWO

Now Brian moves on and explains how aging wears the teeth in a way that indicates the age of the deer.

THE TEST…

So now that you’ve seen and heard about the modern ways to judge the age of deer, how well can you judge a whitetail’s age? Take this quiz and see what you learned.

MORE…

  

