Wild Turkey Gobblers VS Whitetail Buck

By

Did you know that wild turkey Gobblers can fight with whitetail deer? They will, and you can see it right now. 

Video by Heartland Bowhunter. Watch strutting Gobblers fighting a button head buck. This is wildlife video at its best.
 

AND CHECK OUT THESE LINKS…

  , ,

Wild Turkey Gobblers VS Whitetail Buck added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.