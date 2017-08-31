VIDEO: HOW TO PROCESS YOUR DEER

By

Process Your Venison Yourself. It’s Easy If You Know How To Do It.

In this brief video Dr. Woods of Growing Deer TV demonstrates how he cuts up a deer. He presents the simplest, most effective way to remove the meat from the deer. Suggestions on the type of knife to use, where to cut for easy meat removal, and what not to include for better tasting meat along with other tips.

