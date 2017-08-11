VIDEO: Bow Setup For Smaller Women by Michele Eichler

Bowhunter and Archer Michele Eichler goes over the best equipment for the smaller shooter to use when bowhunting.

Michele Eichler has bowhunted for over 30 years. Over that time Michele has seen a lot of changes in archery equipment. In this video Michele shows what equipment she uses and why, and offers the set up suggestions that she uses to bowfish and bowhunt small game to Elk.

Click on the graphic above to see the video, or go to http://bowhunting-videos.com/index.php/2017/08/09/michele-eichlers-bowhunting-equipment-set-up-archery-for-smaller-women/

