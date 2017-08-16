The Waiting Game

By

The Seeds Are In The Food Plot.
Now It’s Time For The Waiting Game.

Robert Hoague

After the seed is in the ground my deer world slips into the proverbial “one day at a time” mode. I could just stick out a couple of game cameras and check them every couple of days … but that’s not how I do things. I like the hands on, err, eyes on method.

Here is a doe standing at the edge of the woods, smelling the recent changes, Dwayne’s tractor, the upturned earth, and an unfamiliarness in the area.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

A fawn is with the doe and they browse along the edge of the trees, looking for natural browse.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

Still on the edge of the woods but further down, two buddy bucks with their first year’s antlers walk through the area.

whitetail buck picture in August by Robert Hoague

The fawn takes a break and beds down ten yards in front of my photo blind. 

bedded whitetail fawn picture in August by Robert Hoague

The mother doe keeps on browsing, unaware that I am only a few steps from them.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

A second fawn walks between me and the first fawn. Notice that the fawns spots are getting less distinct.

whitetail fawns picture in August by Robert Hoague

Off to my right, one of the young bucks stops and looks the area over.

young whitetail buck picture in August by Robert Hoague

This is another buck with his first year antlers. Right now, he has a forky antler on the left and an inch or less of antler on the right. It’s ‘Mushroom Head’ and his antlers are a genetic disaster, at least this year.

whitetail buck picture in August by Robert Hoague

You can see the ‘Mushroom Head’ lack of rack a little better in this picture.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

It seems to be the year for genetic misfits, antler wise. We’ve nicknamed this buck ‘Eleven’, and you can see why. It is rare to see spike bucks around here but this year we have three.  

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

On a good note, this year, the deer herd noticeably has more fawns than usual as well as young bucks.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

In the late afternoon I see a young buck with a promising rack. Darkness came and tomorrow will be another interesting day in the deer woods.

whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

