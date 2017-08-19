The Pope and Young Club Supports the “Be Bear Aware Campaign”

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce support for the “Be Bear Aware Campaign” through the Club’s Conservation grant program. This essential program aims to deliver the message of bear avoidance, wildlife safety and bear spray educational training to hunters, fishermen, hunter education classes, youth groups, schools and local communities. This year ‘Be Bear Aware’ will be featured with the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks in a statewide hunter education conference for all hunter education instructors in the State of Montana.

“The Be Bear Aware Campaign believes it is crucial that the message of bear avoidance and bear spray gets out to as many hunters and youth groups as possible,” said Chuck Bartlebaugh, Founder and Director of the “Be Bear Aware Campaign.” “This is due to the fact that the grizzly bear have expanded their range in all directions in the Northwest states. The Pope and Young Club’s contribution to the “Be Bear Aware Campaign” enables us to expand our hunter education and youth programs. The Campaign works with hunting, fishing, trapping organizations and related sponsors only. We believe that bear avoidance and wildlife stewardship messages should come from these types of organizations who are regularly active in the backcountry. The Campaign is extremely grateful to be receiving the Pope and Young Club grant.”

As Conservation Chair of the Pope & Young Club, it’s truly an honor to award a grant to the “Be Bear Aware Campaign” through our 2017/2018-grant program,” said Merritt Compton. “Educating outdoorsman and women about safety precautions and the proper use of bear spray is extremely important to the Pope and Young Club.”

For more information go to: bebearaware.org.

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting by striving to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on Fair Chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

