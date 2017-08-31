TED NUGENT & FRED BEAR

VIDEO: HOW TO PROCESS YOUR DEER Process your venison yourself. it's easy if you know how to do It. In this brief video Dr. Woods demonstrates for you how he cuts up a deer.

BYE BYE VELVET ... KINDA A friend of mine doesn't call It "Velvet," he calls it "Felt." Heck, he's as right as anybody. Each day now we will see more changes in buck and doe behavior.

DEER: WHERE TO SHOOT VIDEO: Where Are The Vital Organs Of A Whitetail Deer? Deer Nation tells ya and shows a good graphic of where the vitals are located and what happens when your arrow hits them.

CINDY LAVENDER: OFFBEAT HOG HUNT When Cindy Lavender turned onto my road she called and said, "We're hurrying, be there in minutes." Wait," I replied, "Slow down before my place and drive slow. I'll be walking toward you." It was…

Prios Internship Program in 2017 PRIOS is looking for a motivated, and creative intern and is accepting applications from students who want experience in the hunting industry in sales and marketing.

WHEN DO BUCKS LOSE THEIR VELVET? The Answer To The Question Is, Yesterday. Yep! Two Bucks Have Moved On To Hard Antler Life. Here Are The Pics.

CINDY LAVENDER BOWHUNTED WITH ME Outdoor Writer And Bow Setup Expert Cindy Lavender Comes Over To Bowhunt Wild Turkey and Hogs. It went Like This.

BIG EATS! How Long Will It Take From Protein Set Up To Meal Time? Well, it depends. First, the deer have to find it. I has to be easy to get to the protein pellets. And 3rd,…

VIDEO: BASICS OF BOWFISHING Darrin Day introduces you to Bowfishing with the basics of bowfishing to provide all the tips and how-to's for you to take the plunge into the fun sport of bowfishing!

Amazing Girl Bowfishes Cambodia Amazing Girl in Cambodia can Out-Bowfish you and she hand-crafts her own compound bow Out of PVC Pipe. And she is not afraid to get in the water to get it done.

BUCK VISITORS Deer are passing through here early, when it's still too dark to see anything except a horizontal shaped objects. And daylight comes in at a crawl and you can't tell if any of those shapes…

Girls Go Midwest Bowhunting Tara and Lindsey bowhunt Wisconsin and Indiana on Widow Makers TV. Two successful whitetail buck bowhunts from Widow Makers TV.

THE PELLET FEEDER When I Answered My iPhone. Rick Philippi Said He Had Just Bought A New, Larger Feeder For Protein Pellets, Did I Want His Old One? Without a second's pause I replied, "Yes."

FOOD PLOT UPDATE Green sprigs are popping up and creating deer activity in my newly planted food plot. That kept my Sony busy this morning.

VIDEO: WILD BOAR GETTING WILD Hunting Wild Boar Can Get Dangerous! Don't Believe It, Watch This! Hold onto your hat ... and get ready to jump out of the way ... if you can! They are coming at you right…

VIDEO: BUILD A RANCH FAIRY BLIND In a ground blind, playing the sun is as important as playing the wind. "Ranch Fairy" shows you how to make your own ground blind he calls the "Bowhunting Box" and gives you important tips,…

Buck Up Two bucks are back first thing this morning, 'Double Finger' is on the left. Off to my right, something catches the bucks attention and they advance and watch it

Buck's Are Back Buck's Can Be Very Sensitive To Changes And Activity In Their Area. And that's been the case the last few days. But some bucks came back this morning.

VIDEO: Bowhunting's Future When Lisa First Felt The Power Of What A Bow Can Do, It Changed Her Life Lisa Endicott, co-owner of Bow Rack, inspires and encourages women and youth to get into bowhunting.

The Waiting Game The Seeds Are In The Food Plot. Now It's Time For The Waiting Game. Dwayne Glover did an excellent job of plowing and planting two food plots. Now it's up to Mother Nature.

Solving My Food Plot Problem My food plot plans didn't pan out. So I texted my friend Dwayne Glover for help. Last weekend Dwayne came over with his tractor to get it done.

Scrape Doe! Which Starts Up The Scrape Activity, The Buck or The Does? In the trees at the woods edge I saw a deer pawing the ground with its front hoof. When it raised its head I…

VIDEO: December Big Buck Strategy Dr. Grant Woods shows us how to switch strategies to bowhunt effectively in December. And he takes us on a successful big buck bowhunt for this white racked buck.

VIDEO: Bow Setup For Smaller Women by Michele Eichler Bowhunter and Archer Michele Eichler goes over the best equipment for the smaller shooter to use when bowhunting big game

'Double Finger' Close Up Pics Now we have a closer look at the 'Double Finger' buck. He has a nice gut working. But he doesn't always show it, I'll tell you why. And let's talk about that rack again.

VIDEO: Giant Canadian Buck Dean videos as Steve gets the job done on a huge Canadian Whitetail buck on the TV hunting show Dean Partridge's Whitetail.

Here Comes August: Changes In The Deer Woods August is a mixed bag in the deer woods. Bucks are channeling all their energy into growing bigger racks. Fawns are getting a little larger daily. Does are teaching them by example. And the woods…

What Do Bucks Do In August? Whitetail deer like edges, places where the terrain changes from one type to another. We meet the "Double Finger" buck there today.

Meanwhile, We're Still Growing Last night it rained and the deer woods was beautiful this morning. And when a 9-point and 8-point came through the area I got some good pictures of them and their activities.

The Deer Woods Watch Continues Into August The afternoon shadows under the limbs slowly grew darker as the sun poked along lower and lower. I spotted a big bodied deer and glassed it.

Wild Turkey Gobblers VS Whitetail Buck Did you know that wild turkey Gobblers can fight with whitetail deer, even bucks? They will, and you can see it right now.

VIDEO: 5 Tips For All Day Deerhunting Tips To help You Be In The Woods When The Bucks Are. As October ends, it's time for you to sit in your stand from "dark-to-dark". from first thing in the morning until shooting light…

How To Improve Native Whitetail Browse Have Better Deer Hunting by improving your area's native vegetation! Here’s an in-depth look at what to do to get results.

Buck Pictures July 28 A nice buck in velvet came out of the woods and went to the plowed area I felt like things were going to work out now that I drove the hogs off by taking 5…

The Hunter Game “Bow Hunt – Muledeer” by TNT Skulk through mule deer country with your cyber bow and arrows on your iPhone, iPad or Android phone or tablet. Keep an eye out for mule deer. A very entertaining game. Cool music.

Big Bucks And Fawns In July This morning was what my friend Dennis Crabtree calls a "Dandy." First, a nice July buck in velvet passed in front of my blind, he obviously was going somewhere. And he was gonna make me…

In The Deer Woods July 26 The last hour of good daylight got things going, deer wise. I got pictures of does and some fawns, MUSHROOM head with a date and two bucks with good rack potential.

An Intervention: Hog Control Here In The Not So Wide Open Places There Are Other Places For Deer To Go If Your Place Gets Too Hog-A-Fied For Them. I Want To Keep That From Happening.

Mobile Bowhunting Game Learn all about the IENT Bowhunter game for apple or android mobile devices. From Jason Balazs Of Outdoor Product Review.

Deer 2017: Big Problems A doe and fawn came into the area. As I watched them two bucks approached them. I thought "I just might get some good buck pictures this morning." Wrong!

The Morning After Magic Buck Day After seeing the 3 nice bucks late yesterday afternoon I was pumped. I wanted to go to sleep early and hit the sack at 9:30 so I'd get plenty of sleep and get out before…

July Food Plot Done Right It's pretty common for someone to ask me about food plots. I always tell them I use 'small' food plots. But how small is small? You might be surprised.

Magic Buck Day Rides Again BINGO! There were two nice bucks in a group of trees 20 yards away. I needed to put the laptop down and grab my camera. Magic Buck was starting.

Deer Pictures: Something Different The Buck and Doe in this picture are together ... in July! It's a rare occurrence but it happens. Know why?

More July 2nd Week Pics This morning is Does and Fawns in the deer woods on July 15.

Kyle And Jennifer Bowhunt "Kick It In Son." Kyle and Jennifer watched this buck grow from 1 1/2 year old to a 5 1/2 year old 171" trophy buck they called "Kick It In Son."

Deer This Morning: July 12 It was a doe and fawn and 2 other deer I couldn't I.D.. They moved around and a pair of antlers perked into my view. Whitetail deer pictures by Robert Hoague July 12 2017.

July 7-9 In The Deer Woods Here are a few highlights of the deer I took pictures of on July 7, 8 and 9. The deer moved later than expected. Things are always changing in the deer woods.

Mushroom Head Buck And A Fawn Hangout A "Mushroom Head" buck, Fawns on the move, and finding a new place for deer activity and more pictures.