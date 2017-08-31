TED NUGENT & FRED BEAR

By

From The Time Ted Nugent Was A Kid, He And His Dad Were Friends With Fred Bear. Here Is The Story Of How
Fred Bear Impacted the Nugent’s Lives.

In this Video Ted Nugent shares memories of his lifelong mentor and friend, the bowhunting legend Fred Bear. In addition to Nugent’s sharing of experiences with the bowhunting icon there is an authorized recording of Ted’s classic hunting anthem, “Fred Bear.”

MORE…

 

  , , ,

TED NUGENT & FRED BEAR added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.