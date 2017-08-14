Scrape Doe!

Deer Pictures in August by Robert Hoague

Which Starts Up The Scrape Activity, The Buck or The Does?

It was doe and fawn day this morning. Here are a few early visitors.  

Meanwhile, back in the trees at the woods edge I spot a deer pawing the ground with its front hoof.

When it raised its head I saw that it was a doe. It moved a few steps to a different tree and grabbed a mouthful of leaves and small branches and worked them over. 

She stopped briefly and looked at the area around her.

Then the doe grabbed the limbs once more and this time she really gave them a sound thrashing.

Afterward, the doe licked and mouthed the leaves of some head high weeds.

Another doe came up and the two of them smelled each other. The front doe almost looks to have two heads!

And that was it. Now, what do you think? Which starts up the scraping, the does? or the bucks?

