New York Archery Whitetail ‘The Swamp Donkey’, the quest for a giant NY public land whitetail. John Stallone hunted 4 years for a New York buck he called Swamp Donkey. The footage is a little raw but you can see this giant NY archery buck get the sharp end of the stick.. You can hear the story on my podcast https://interviewswiththemasters.podb…

For more please go to: John Stallone

Connect With:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram