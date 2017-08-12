Protecting Archers …One Bow-Hand at a Time: WIN One For You and a Friend

Shooting Edge Technology (S.E.T.) is pleased to announce the launch of its next generation ProTx™ Kevlar Armored Hand Guard. This newly re-designed hand guard has greatly increased coverage and is designed to protect archers of all ages and skill levels from injury to their bow-hand from damaged arrows, bow failure or a host of other potential issues. In conjunction with this new product launch SET is also giving away a pair of these industry-leading gloves.

“We’re extremely proud of the new ProTx™ product,” said Randy Graham, Chief Executive Officer at SET. “Our team spent a lot of time working to improve the protective properties of the ProTx™ hand guard, and the result is drawing rave reviews from those wearing it. We’re also hearing that it provides an additional benefit of increased accuracy as the newly re-designed glove aids the archer in achieving a consistent and optimal grip on the bow handle. We’re proud to be able to provide a product that helps keep archers safe, whether on the range, the competition course, or in the field.”

S.E.T. Sets the Standard for Bow-Hand Protection with Newly Re-Designed ProTx™ Hand Guard

About S.E.T.

Shooting Edge Technology is an industry-leading archery company that provides products designed to enhance the overall experience for archers in the field or on the range. Founded by industry veteran Marvin Carlston (Founder of Gold Tip) SET is dedicated to safety and innovation for archers of all ages and skill levels. For more information about SET, please visit ShootingEdge.com