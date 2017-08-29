Prios Internship Program in 2017

Prois Hunting Apparel for Women Partners with Western State Colorado University to create the Prois WSCU Internship Program

Prois has long been committed to giving back to their community locally and industry wide. Prois is proud to announce the launch of their Prois Internship Program with Western State Colorado University. 

“We are truly invested in utilizing the talents of college students to see what new and insightful ideas they can bring the the table” states Kirstie Pike, Prois CEO.  “This internship program is directed toward our local university here in Gunnison, Colorado, but we are accepting applications from qualified students that are looking to get experience in the sales, marketing, and the hunting industry.  We are also accepting application from college students nationwide as well.” she adds.

 
Prois began the task of looking into ways to utilize possible interns in 2016. After much work, Prois Sales Coordinator, Katherine Grand brought the program to fruition. Once Grand was able to negotiate the terms of the internship, the application program was uploaded to the Prois website.
 
“Many internships are now web-based, and we feel that streamlining this process will make the application and review process seamless and efficient.  We are excited to see where this will take Prois.” Grand comments. 

Prois is looking for the right person to join their ranks for Fall 2017 as a Sales and Marketing Intern. Prois interns will work in a dynamic and fun work environment and learn skills in their field of interest that they can apply to their future career goals.  Interns can earn credit and money at the same time during this awesome opportunity in the beautiful Gunnison Valley.

  • Interns must be at least 18 years of age.
  • Interns must commit to the full semester
  • Interns are required to work 10-15 hours a week. Ten hours a week is the minimum.
  • Interns are responsible for getting themselves to and from the Prois is a short bike ride or drive from campus.
  • Interns are expected to have sales or marketing course work and/or we want the intern to bring fresh ideas to the table to increase sales and brand awareness. Videography and graphic design skills are also a plus.
  • Knowledge of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms is a must.
  • We are looking for intern with a passion for hunting and the outdoors, and an excellent sense of humor that are interested in a possible future in the hunting or outdoor
  • Interns must have excellent attention to details and be willing to perform shipping and everyday tasks and well as marketing and sales tasks. Although the schedule is flexible we would ideally like the intern to commit to 2-3 hours a day
  • Monday-Friday during business hours 8-4pm. Fridays are optional and mornings are preferable.
  • We are looking for a motivated, and creative intern with a desire to keep learning and stay on top, if not ahead of, industry trends
  • Should an intern be accepted from a school other than Western State Colorado University, we will adapt the internship program to work remotely.
With that, we invite any qualified students to apply today. Applications are due by September 7th.  Prois will select the first Prois Intern by September 15, 2017.
 

  

