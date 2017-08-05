Pope & Young Club Announces Conservation Hunt Winners

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Pope and Young Club Conservation Hunt-Drawing. Funds raised through donations for hunt-draw tickets will go directly to the Pope and Young Club’s Conservation, Education and Outreach programs.

“Each year the Pope & Young Club holds a Conservation drawing to raise much needed funds for our Conservation, Education and Outreach programs,” said Merritt Compton, Conservation Chair of the Pope and Young Club. “I’m proud to announce Steven Anderson from Kelso, Washington as our grand prize winner. Steven will be hunting with world-renowned MacMillian River Adventures on a 10-day trophy moose hunt (www.mrahunts.com). Our second prizewinner is Gary Sulcer from Taylorville, Illinois. Gary will have the opportunity to chase trophy bull elk for 6 days at the famed Jack Creek Preserve in Montana (www.jackcreekpreserve.org). Congratulations to both these gentleman.”

First Prize, a 10-Day Trophy Yukon Moose Hunt with World-Renowned MacMillan River Adventures (valued at $19,000). Steven will hunt 2.5 million acres of incredible wilderness with one of North America’s most premier moose outfitters in a region with a very high density of Alaska-Yukon moose.

“A huge congratulations to the Pope and Young Conservation Hunt-Drawing winner, Steven Anderson,” said Don Lind of MacMillan River Adventures. “Steven will be joining myself and MacMillan River Adventures on a trophy Yukon moose hunt. We are looking forward to meeting you Steve and thank you for supporting a great conservation organization like Pope and Young.”

“I am still amazed at the news of me winning this incredible moose hunt from the P&Y conservation drawing,” said Steve Anderson. “I enter these drawings as a way to give back and support a cause that is important to me. I believe that Conservation is always the way to go and supporting conservation is a large part of my life. As an owner of a conservation Company (AEC LLC) who strives to make the world a better place, it’s very coincidental that I have been afforded this great opportunity. I want to thank the Pope and Young Club for all of their hard work and effort in preserving our sport and allowing us these incredible opportunities.”

Second Prize, a 6-Day Trophy Archery Elk Hunt on Jack Creek Preserve (valued at $6,000). Gary will experience some of the finest elk hunting this continent has to offer. Bordering the massive 249,000-acre Lee Metcalf Wilderness Area, the Jack Creek Preserve ensures quality; unpressured hunting action and the best part is that this hunt is a do-it-yourself bowhunters dream. Hunt includes cabin facilities for comfortable, easy access to prime hunting areas.

“My wife and I were on an airboat ride in Alabama when I received the voicemail from Pope & Young. The Club was calling to tell me that I was the winner of the second prize, Jack Creek Preserve six-day trophy Elk hunt from the Conservation drawing. It was the first time I had ever won anything. Little did I know, that the six tickets I had purchased at the Pope & Young Club 30th Biennial convention in St. Louis would provide me with a dream archery Elk hunt. I was simply happy to contribute to the Club’s Conservation, Education, and Outreach fund. Not only does the fund provide grants for wildlife research, pro-bowhunting activities, wildlife conservation projects and kids programs, it also partners with great outfitters such as Jack Creek Preserve to provide these fantastic hunt opportunities. The Pope & Young Club, RMEF and WSF are all organizations that tirelessly support wildlife conservation and I am proud to support them 100 percent. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire membership of the Pope & Young Club, the Jack Creek Preserve, and my beautiful wife, who encourages me to always dream big. One dream fuels another and the journey is more important than the destination. It’s wonderful to be a part of such a great organization.”

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting by striving to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on Fair Chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144

