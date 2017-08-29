NEW Drip Bag / Scent Combo From Harmon Scents

By

Harmon gets you closer than ever!

Harmon Scents an Altus Brands, LLC company is launching its new drip bags in the nick of time for fall hunting.

The new drip bags will allow hunters to keep a fresh scent around their hunting area for 24 hours up to 48 hours depending on the drip setting. The drip bag comes with our most popular Harmon Scents Triple Heat and Dominant Buck Scent but is easily reused and is flexible to work on liquids, gels and other attractants. The re-sealable and refillable drip bag can be capped and moved without spillage. The MSRP for the drip bag kit is $19.97 making this very affordable for any hunters’ budget.

Since 2008, Altus Brands, LLC has acquired and developed small to mid-sized companies in the hunting, and shooting sports market. A family and veteran owned company that has acquired or developed over seven brands including Pro Ears Hearing Protection, Benchmaster Shooting Products, Kwikee Kwiver, Woodland Whisper, Harmon Scents, Rifleman, and others. Altus Brands, LLC is located at 6893 Sullivan Road, Grawn, Michigan 49637

