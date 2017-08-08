Here Comes August: Changes In The Deer Woods

August’s full moon was low in the south western sky from the time I got into my blind to wait for deer activity. There was limited visibility but it was still dark enough that the details of the deer shapes were vague, particularly the points of their antlers.

Yesterday I broadcast pea seed in the plowed up strip where my food plot will be very soon. A handful of buck shadows came to browse the peas. I glassed them but their racks were a blurr. Here is the first picture I took.

Eventually, there was a meeting between the faint rising sunlight and my Sony’s low light settings and I got a picture of these two bucks looking at one another.  

whitetail buck pictures in August by Robert Hoague

Movement to my left switched my attention from the two bucks to another buck, close by and walking into the nearby woods along the gulch. I barely had time to get the buck’s picture before he was gone.

whitetail buck pictures in August by Robert Hoague

A fourth buck walked through the high prairie grass and natural weeds and passed my blind. 

Soon, the ‘Double Finger’ buck appeared on the edge of the woods and tall weeds. He watched the area. 

After not seeing any deer for a while, I noticed a buck’s rack in the thick weeds. (More about this in 2 more pictures.)

whitetail buck picture in August by Robert Hoague

Later, a spotted fawn walked and browsed on my side of the weeds where I saw the rack. 

whitetail fawn picture in August by Robert Hoague

The fawn ceased browsing and sat down by the weeds, and then laid down. That’s when I noticed a buck’s rack was ahead of the fawn, also laying down in the weeds!

whitetail buck picture in August by Robert Hoague

A pleasant morning in the deer woods. With a few surprises. But there are more August changes to come. Hang with me and we’ll check out the August deer woods.

CONTINUED…

  

