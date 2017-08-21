FOOD PLOT UPDATE

Early on, in the Pre-morning darkness I glassed several bucks, including 3 big boys. But they left before decent daylight. Soon daylight had improved and so did deer activity. They were interested in my plowed and seeded strip of super secrete food plot seed. A young doe was the first to get her picture taken by my Sony. She is standing in the plowed dirt and it’s deep enough to cover her hoofs.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

The doe turns and walks to my right. Sunlight rips through the trees and lights up  strip with bright light.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

Meanwhile, our doe is looking for green sprigs, and is finding some.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

A larger, mature doe walks out of the trees and joins the search for fresh green growth in the plowed dirt. 

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

The strip of sunlight widens and brightens.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

And a few more green sprigs bite the dust.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

Standing in the sunlight, I see a fawn observing the area, possibly considering coming on down.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

Bingo, out of the shadows come three deer. A doe with two fawns. And they are in the food plot in a heartbeat.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

I spotted a buck in the high weeds and follow him in the camera viewfinder. But he just won’t lift his head up and look around again. This area has a lot of natural plants growing that deer like to find and eat.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

Another doe with a single fawn comes in at the far edge of the plowed area.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

The fawn uses her front foot to scratch an itch and the doe surveys the area for activity.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

And the two deer begin looking for food plot sprigs to eat.

Whitetail deer picture in August by Robert Hoague

In all I saw 14 does and fawns so it was a busy morning. I noticed one big racked buck walking through the trees headed for where he will bed for the day. 

