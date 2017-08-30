BYE BYE VELVET … KINDA

By

A Friend Of Mine Doesn’t Call It Velvet, He Calls It “Felt.” 
Heck, He’s As Right As Anybody.

Robert Hoague

After daylight finally shows up and puts enough on the area to see, and take pictures, three bucks walk out of the trees together and continue down the zig zaggy treeline.

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

Another buck, this one still in velvet, watches them as they get closer to where he is. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

Another buck, an 8-point that has shed his velvet catches me by surprise as he walks into my view on the right, he’s only 10 yards off. His antlers are pretty dark. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

Off in the distance I see the mature 9-point we’ve been lucky enough to take previous pictures of in velvet. Compare his neck with some of the others we’ve seen so far. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

The 9-point eases up behind two of the other bucks. All the bucks are doing the same thing, showing their new selves off to the other bucks.

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

I get a picture of an 8-pointer with a small tick sticking up on his right main beam.

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

A younger 8-point, probably 2 1/2, stands by himself watching the deer in the area. He sees a doe and a fawn.  

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

And zips over to the fawn and slams on the breaks. The fawn reacts instantly and I’m already on it.

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

The fawn runs away. Will the buck chase after her, nope  … not this time. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by robert hoague

At 7;00 AM all the deer vacated the premises. A bunch of changes in deer behavior are right on the verge of happening. I’ll keep an eye out for ya.

CONTINUED…

 

  , ,

BYE BYE VELVET … KINDA added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.