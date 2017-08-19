Buck Up

By

A Little Mre Buck … And Bucks.

Robert Hoague

Two bucks are back first thing this morning, ‘Double Finger’ is on the left. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by Robert Hoague

Off to my right, something catches the bucks attention and they advance and watch it intently for over two minutes.

whitetail buck pictures in august by Robert Hoague

A new buck walks up from the right. I zoomed on them to see if I had seen that buck before. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by Robert Hoague

The unseen buck turns around and goes back out of sight. The two bucks go back to normal stuff. 

whitetail buck pictures in august by Robert Hoague

The last buck to leave was ‘Double Finger’ after he hung around by himself for a couple of minutes.

whitetail buck pictures in august by Robert Hoague

‘Double Finger’ angled off to the right and disappeared into the woods. 

CONTINUED…

  

Buck Up added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.