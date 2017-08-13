Exotic Hunts From Journey Hunts

The things that you get to see on a hunt are all part of the Journey that goes way beyond just the harvest. Allow us to help you with your Journey of a lifetime at Journey Hunts.

We have found the perfect scenario for our Eastern Shores Sika Deer – Whitetail Deer Combination.

ONLY 4 SPOTS REMAINING. The dates are September 18-23 and you are able to hunt 1 Sika Deer Stag, 1 Sika Deer Hind, 1 Whitetail Buck, 1 Whitetail Doe. The hunt is $235 per day. It DOES NOT include lodging and food and that will be about $65 per day per person. You will need to purchase the Full Season Maryland Deer License and the Archery License. This hunt is open for archery and crossbows. This hunt will take place with THE PREMIERE outfitter in the Eastern Shores and will be all on private land. Matt will be on this hunt with the group. The first Six hunters to make a deposit of $1000 will be going on this great hunt.

Call Matt at 970-986-0730 or email him at matt@journeyhunts.com to book your hunt now

We have ONE hunt offer for two hunters that is all inclusive for 7 days daily fees for both hunters, 1 Cape Buffalo and 1 Sable total with no size limitations on either. The Cost is ONLY $12,000 Total.

This hunt will be conducted in the Limpopo Province of South Africa on one of the best properties I have ever hunted on. This hunt can be hunted with each hunter shooting one of the two species or one hunter shooting both of them. Both hunters have all their daily fees included and they can choose to shoot any other species beyond the Buff and the Sable from the price list below. Just the two daily fees would be $4200 so the Cape Buffalo and Sable are $7800. That means all of this for $12,000 TOTAL. 1 Package ONLY. Who is going?

New Zealand 2018

In the past 3 years we are 50 for 50 on Red Stags with this incredible hunt. We have found the best outfitter on the South Island and the hunting and care you receive on this hunt is incredible. We will be offering our same Bronze Medal Package for 2018 as we offered the past 3 years. This is a 2×1 all inclusive hunt for a Red Stag up to 320″ for 4 hunting days all for $6250. There are many add on options and upgrades available including larger stags, tahr, fallow deer, chamois, arapawa ram, goats, hogs, and fishing. We have 2 weeks reserved for 2018 and they will fill up quickly so send in your $1000 deposit to secure your spot now.

Week 1 May 22-27

Week 2 June 5-10

Saskatchewan Bear

We have expanded our hunts in Saskatchewan for bears into three very unique hunts. We will continue to hunt the same place we have for years but are adding two more exceptional choices also.

The first one offers 6 day bear hunts that include your hunt, guiding, lodging, food, and license. It even includes your pick up in Saskatoon and your return to Saskatoon if you fly in. We have 3 spots open for May 13-20 and 2 spots open May 20-27. Book your hunt for just $2800 all inclusive!

2018 Spanish Spot and Stalk 4 animal hunt

ONLY 5 SPOTS REMAINING. This hunt will take place March 5-10 of 2018. We will have a 4 day spot and stalk hunt of 1 representative Sierra Nevada Ibex, 1 female Ibex, 1 representative Mouflon, and 1 female Mouflon. This hunt will take place in Spain’s largest National Park, Sierra De Cozorla. We will be staying at the luxurious Hotel & Spa Coto del Valle which I stayed at the past two years and it is incredible. 10 Hunters is the maximum amount in our group. This incredible hunt is ALL INCLUSIVE price of $5500 Euros. Who is joining me on this great hunt?

You can also ADD ON this great three day option on the Island of Mallorca for Balearean Boc

For those who want to do an incredible ADD ON we are offering a three day trip to the Island of Mallorca. You will travel the 10th and hunt the entire 11th and 12th and fly back to the US on the 13. This hunt is a once in a lifetime hunt for a Balearean Boc with views that are incredible.



Here are the costs and details:

March 10th to March 13th 2018

SPECIAL PROGRAM 2 HUNTERS

BASIC COST for accommodations and food 1.700,00.-€ /Hunter

Trophy Fees

REPRESENTATIVE BOC 2.750,00.-€

BRONZE MEDAL BOC 3.500,00.-€

SILVER MEDAL BOC 4.300.-€

GOLD MEDAL BOC 5.500,00.-€

Saskatchewan Bear

This is our year in and year out go to bear spot that has produced over and over again. You will be able to hunt this camp for a 5 day, 2×1 Bear hunt in which we have had 90% shot opportunity in this area over the past 7 years. This hunt will be conducted mostly from boats that are used to get you to and from your stand location. It is an enjoyable camp that continues to produce results. The first two weeks are already reserved at this great price so get yourself booked into week 3, May 31st to June 6th. ONLY $2600 all-inclusive.

South Africa

We have 1 GET STARTED Safaris Available for 2017 at a price that you won’t believe

We are offering one great All-Inclusive 7 day packages that serve as great starter packages for a safari of a lifetime. This Safari will be 7 days that includes all of your costs once you land in Johannesburg until you return to Johannesburg other than your Tip.

The package includes:

7 days daily fees

Your lodging, food, Professional Hunter, trackers, skinners, laundry service, transportation to and from airport, transportation during hunt, and all services while on safari.

1 Blue Wildebeest

1 Impala

1 Warthog

The Cost is REDUCED to $1500 and only ONE of these are available and it must be used during 2017. You can add on any additional days at $300 per day and any additional animals from the price list. You can bring any other hunters with you who can hunt one of our great priced packages and non hunting observers are only $200 per day. You will also want to note that Sables are offered this year at $6600 with no size limitation and we have 3 Cape Buffalo priced at $8500 with no added dangerous game daily fees.

Turkey for Bezoar Ibex

Having experienced this hunt this past year has opened up great opportunities for you and Journey Hunts. Now that we have been on the ground in this beautiful and historical country we are well equipped to make sure you have a Bezoar Ibex hunt of a lifetime. This hunt will take place any time from August 1 to March 31. This hunt is a 7 day hunt with an arrival day and a departure day needed. For a 36″ to 42″ Bezoar Ibex your All-Inclusive hunt is $12,500. 43″-48″ is $16,500. Add an observer to this hunt for $1500. We can add on Gazelle, Konya Sheep, Wild Boar, Chamois, Red Deer, and Roe Deer. Come explore this ancient culture and experience a hunt of a lifetime. VERY LIMITED TAGS AVAILABLE!

