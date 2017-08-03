3 Yard Bow Kill!

By

If there has ever been a perfect spot n’ stalk situation, Nick Mundt has found it! Here’s the hunt that resulted in Bone Collector winning the Golden Moose Award for Best Deer Hunting at the 2017 Outdoor Sportsman Awards hosted by the Outdoor Channel!

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BoneColl…

Past seasons NOW ON MOTV: http://bit.ly/2h2qXTj
– Use Promo Code: BoneCollector –

New Episodes Tuesday @ 5:30 PM ET on the Outdoor Channel: http://www.bonecollector.com/

#BoneCollector Social!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MichaelWadde…
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialbon…
Michael Waddell on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BoogerBottom (@Boogerbottom)

  , , , , , , , ,

3 Yard Bow Kill! added by on
View all posts by Rich Walton →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.