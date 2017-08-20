My 195-Inch Iowa Monster Bow Buck with Jeff Propst

-
Lessons Learned While Bowhunting with Jeff Propst
Here is some great advice from one of the best bowhunters in the country. If you hunt whitetail deer this is one article you will not want to miss reading,.
Terry Drury on Bowhunting High-Pressured Bucks
Terry Drury of Drury Outdoors gives some productive advice when hunting an area surrounded by other hunters driving, moving, and putting pressure on the deer. Don't give up, just do what Terry says and you'll…
Bowhunting Tips with Ronnie “Cuz” Strickland
Ronnie “Cuz” Strickland of West Point, Miss. is the vice president of Mossy Oak in charge of TV and video production. A successful bowhunter, Ronnie has, for many years picked productive tree-stand sites for himself…
Bowhunting Tips with Will Primos
Although the life of a professional hunter seems glamorous, with Will Primos, you’ll realize he works harder and spends more hours trying to learn about bowhunting and the whitetails he hunts than other hunters do. His advice…
The Buck That Found Charles Wilde
“Since I’d been hunting from this stand for 30 years, I knew when a buck was within range,” Wilde says. When the buck was at about 50 yards, Wilde decided he would take him.
Travis Olson Takes Big John
“I didn’t get a really-good look at the buck’s rack until after he jumped across the creek,” Olson reports. “Then my heart started pumping overtime, because he was the biggest buck I ever had seen…
“Daddy, Your Buck’s Bigger than Mine” with Allen Shelton
Allen Shelton only had been in his stand about 5 minutes when he saw Mine coming over the hill. He’d named the buck Mine because he intended to take that big buck himself that now…
Daddy Shot My Buck with Mike and Parker Simon
“I guess Parker and I had to drag that deer for about 30 minutes to go that 250 yards,” Mike Simon remembers. “Besides having a big rack, the live weight on that monster was probably…
David Yutzy Hunts Scraps of Land for Big Bucks
“I hunt the scraps - small properties, generally 3-20 acres,” David Yutzy of Nickerson, Kansas, says. “No one wants to lease them. Therefore, the farmers allow me to hunt these properties.” And this was where…
James Perry’s Hunt for a Respectable Buck
The big buck stepped into a shooting lane, 25-yards out, quartering to him, moved forward, stopped again and stood there for some time, while Perry was at full draw. Then he stepped into the second…
Alabama Couple Score State Record Fish
Bowfishing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country with plenty of fish to shoot everywhere. State records may be hard to come by but the fun is ample. So what are…
The Hunt for Megatron with Jody Franken
After taking Megatron in the first daylight hours of Veterans Day, November 11, 2013, on Veterans Day, 2014, at daylight, Franken was again in a tree stand but on another farm 5 miles away from…
The Hunt for Fish Hook with Brad and Colton Geren
Fish Hook moved again and stopped about 19 yards from Colton’s tree stand, quartering away from him. Colton put his pin sight on his Bear Anarchy bow behind the buck’s front shoulder and aimed a…
The Buck Cameron Posey Almost Gave Away
“When I finally reached the buck and put my hands on his antlers, I knew this buck was the biggest I’d ever taken,” Posey explains. “I’d never even seen a buck this big.” And if…
Mark 'Buck' Owen Takes his Dream Buck
"I saw a really-big 9 point that would probably score 140 and then I saw a monster buck that took my breath away. He had a drop tine that looked to be as big as…
Recover Deer by Identifying Every Sign
The bowman who relies on a blood trail and seeing the animal fall will lose more deer than he ever will recover. But the archer who assumes that he’ll have to be able to see…
Don't Overlook Anything While Scouting
Most archers try to locate where deer are feeding or a trail where they are moving to and from food. But the most-successful bowhunters travel several steps further and read the signs much closer, longer…
Put Your Ego In Your Hip Pocket
Practice alone doesn’t make a better archer. Just because you’ve been bowhunting for several years doesn’t mean you know how to shoot accurately. So, put your ego in your hip pocket. Allow someone else to…
Pattern Your Bowhunting after the Great Howard Hill
Howard Hill was the first white man to take an elephant with a bow, and did all of the trick shooting in the movie “Robin Hood,” which starred Errol Flynn. It was Hill who actually…
Expect Your Bowhunting Equipment to Fail!
“I expect every piece of hunting equipment I own to fail at some time,” notes nationally-known bowhunter Dr. Robert Sheppard of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, a bowhunting instructor at Westervelt Lodge near Aliceville, Alabama, and Bent Creek…
Checklist for Bowhunting Success
Deer hunting with a bow and arrow is the most-exacting sport in the out-of-doors. To consistently be successful, you constantly must pay attention to even the smallest and most-minute details. This paying attention to detail…
Missing a Brown Bear too Close with Tony Mudd
Part 2: What causes bowhunters to miss bears when the bear is in close? Brown bears are dangerous game. They can attack. When you’re within 20 yards of an 800-pound-plus brown bear, a huge adrenaline…
Hunting Brown Bears at 20 yards of Less with Tony Mudd
I decided I would get my hunters as close to the brown bears as I safely could. Then they can take high-percentage shots. The last thing we want to ever do is to wound one…
9 Foot Tall Alaskan Brown Bear at 20 Yards with Frank Noska
When the bear began to move-down the mountain, I positioned myself where I thought he would come, near some grass. The bear came down to within 20 yards of me and offered a broadside shot.
I Took a Top-10 Grizzly Bear at 15 Yds
The bear was traveling, eating and moving faster than me, even though I’d begun to run. Finally, the bear decided to turn-around and come-back toward me. I got into a little cave about 15-yards from…
Pete Cintorino Hunts A Cape Buffalo
When the time came to hunt, the outfitter took us to a swamp in a helicopter and dropped us off for the day’s hunt. There were herds of buffalo, often 200 to 300 in each…
First Chance Bowhunt for African Leopard
“In the pitch-black darkness of the African night, I knew that the leopard was less than 20-yards away from me in the tree next to me,” Tracy Hardy says. “I was certain that he was…
Early Scouting for Deer: Use Trail Cameras After Feeders are Removed
While you must remove all bait and deer attractants from the property where you’ll hunt deer in many states at least 10 days before hunting season starts, make sure you keep your Trail Camera running.
Early Scouting for Deer: Scouting for Locations to Hunt Deer
If you’re in the woods scouting for squirrel season, you also can scout for deer. Look for acorns, the squirrels will show-up in these trees first and then the deer will appear there at the…
Early Scouting for Deer: Trail Cameras and Automatic Feeders
Thanks to modern technology, motion-sensor cameras (trail cameras), deer attractants and deer lures all can help you learn whether there’s a trophy buck on your property for you to take.
Early Scouting for Deer: Part 1
Pinpoint where old home places once stood and you may identify the location of the old smokehouse, the old outhouse and you may identify deer trails leading to these two, long-ago lost deer-hunting hot spots.
Hunting Small Acreage: Thayer Uses His Bass-Fishing Strategy to Hunt Deer
Thayer compares his hunting strategy to his bass-fishing strategy. “If you're looking for a big bass in a big lake, your chances of finding him are extremely small. However, if you want to take a…
The Second Small Hunting Area of 30 Acres
Once Thayer realized how productive his first 20-acre plot was, he immediately began to look for another small tract. “After I scouted the area, I found a lot of buck sign including scrapes, rubs and…
Thayer’s 20-Acre Hot Spot for Deer
Every deer hunter’s dream is having quality private land for him and his family to hunt and manage. In many states, when you look for a big piece of property to lease, if that property…
How to Hunt Small Acreages – In Town. Week 2, Day 2
With hunting leases becoming more expensive, and with the number of people required to have a good hunting lease and pay for the lease, finding quality hunting land that’s holding bucks that score 130 plus…
How to Hunt Small Acreages – In Town. Week 2, Day 1
“When my brother, John, called me on October 15, 2011, and told me he just had shot Big Nasty, I told my guests at my son’s birthday party, ‘I’m sorry. I have to leave. My…
How to Hunt Small Acreages - In Town. Day 2
I didn’t get a daylight picture of Big Nasty, until the week in 2011 when I hunted him,” John Scott explains. “This seems to be a pattern with older-age-class bucks that live on small properties.
-
How to Hunt Small Acreages - In Town. Day 1
I have a buddy who lives in some apartments just outside of Hoover, Alabama, a suburb of Birmingham, who sent me a picture from one of the security cameras there of a monster buck eating…