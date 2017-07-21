The Morning After Magic Buck Day

July I7 Was An Important Day In A Long Line Of July 17 Magic Buck Days. 

Robert Hoague

After seeing the 3 nice bucks late yesterday afternoon I was pumped. I wanted to go to sleep early and hit the sack at 9:30 so I’d get plenty of sleep and get out before daylight. At 11:20 I was still wide awake. I got up and ate a bowl of raisin bran. Usually that makes me sleepy but it didn’t work tonight.

I turned on the TV and made a second watch of Sunday’s new first episode of the season 7 of Game Of Thrones. Then I crawled back in the sack and stared at the ceiling and let the thoughts drift by of what might or might happen in the deer woods this year.

At 5:20 am I got up and made toast, buttered it up and topped it off with Orange Marmalade and then got dressed and slipped out to one of my photo blinds. No deer showed up until a half hour after daylight.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

A few does and fawns came out of the woods and went to the plowed up area. (Still no seeds in it but deer like it anyway.)

Other deer were now visible in the area. I took a few pictures.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

When I had the viewfinder on this doe it went into an alert posture.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

I looked in the direction the deer was looking. Not far behind a fawn at the edge of the plowed strip I noticed a black object. I recognized it as ‘bad news.”

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Wild hogs! The evil opposite of mature bucks. Unwanted … and sometimes hard to get rid of.

The deer moved away from the plowed area and gave the hogs plenty of room.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

They were mostly young hogs. But deer hate hogs, big or small, and do not want to be where they are around.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

So far this morning I saw zero bucks.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Later that afternoon I saw a couple of deer as the sunlight darkened.

whitetail deer pictures in July by Robert Hoague

No hogs came around. And no bucks.

I needed a plan.

But after getting no sleep last night my brain was pooped out and I went to sleep two seconds after I laid down.

One Response to "The Morning After Magic Buck Day"

  1. Richard Pippenger   2017/07/21 at 8:06 am

    Good to hear from you again, thanks to Dennis, and to see your smiling face. Hope all is well with you and the Duck. Good luck this season.

    Reply

