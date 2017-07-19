Stop Disease with Lethal’s Bug & Tick Spray

Bug & Tick Repellent from Lethal Products Combats Virus-Carrying Mosquitos, Ticks and other Biting Bugs.

Summer is in full swing and outdoor recreation is at a seasonal high.  Members of the entire family will find themselves camping, fishing, swimming, watching little league games, roasting s’mores by the fire, checking trail cameras, hanging treestands and lounging at the beach or by the pool.   As much as we all love our outdoor activities we need to limit our risk of exposure to biting insects.  It’s no secret that ticks and mosquitoes pose significant health risks and it just takes one bite from the wrong bug to have a life-changing illness.  National news outlets like Time Magazine, The New York Times, The Washington Post and numerous television programs have warned 2017 has the  potential to be one of the most dangerous on record for the spread West Nile, Zika and Lyme disease due to perfect conditions and increased populations of biting insects. This summer protect yourself and stay safe from biting insects with Bug & Tick Repellent by Lethal Products.

Perfect for even the most particular of family members this unscented, non-greasy, quick-drying repellent is effective for up to eight hours. It applies and dries quickly and easily and you won’t even know it’s there after application. Bug & Tick Repellent is on the EPA’s list of approved repellents to deter the particular mosquito that carries dangerous viruses as it repels mosquitos, ticks, chiggers, gnats, and other insects that make our lives miserable during and after summer activities.

Bug & Tick Repellent by Lethal Products comes in a 2-ounce bottle that is easily carried in a backpack, hunting vest, or beach bag for easy access and convenient use. It is currently available at Amazon.com, all Lethal dealers as well as for purchase at lethalproducts.com.


