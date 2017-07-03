Shemane’s Weekly Review: Women’s Self-Defense and more

Hi !

I hope you’re doing well! Here are a few educational and enlightening videos and posts from last week that are fun, educational, and make you want to eat cake!



Educational Tidbits:

More than 220,000 people watched my Facebook Live video about Women & Self-Defense, so I put it on Youtube. These simple tips could save your life!

Social Snaps:

Motivation Monday! How can you have your cake and eat it too, without gaining weight? I watch what I eat, but I love to eat & I don’t deny myself an occasional treat! Here’s my secret:

And here’s a Facebook Live on Finding Joy:

Posted by Shemane Nugent on Friday, June 23, 2017

Fun and Family: Kids and Dogs

Sadie & Butterflies!

A post shared by Shemane Nugent (@shemanenugent) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

Health & Fitness

If you haven’t tried Hot Yoga I highly recommend it. This was the temperature at the END of class, after the room cooled off.

Wise Words To Live By:

WORK HARD

HAVE FUN

NO DRAMA

Thanks for checking out my weekly recap! I’d love to hear from you! Let me know if you like the updates and what you’d like to see more or less of. You can find me at:



Website | Isagenix | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram