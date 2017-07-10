Rick Philippi On TV This Week

First Bow For Austin My young grandson Austin asked me questions about my wild game mounts. Since he was so interested and his birthday was in a few days, I asked him if he wanted a new bow. He…

Bow Review: BOWTECH REIGN 7 - The SmartBow The BowTech Reign 7 is designed to be the smoothest drawing, most forgiving and balanced bow ever. It tunes 100% to the shooter.

Turkey Hunt Becomes A Hog Hunt When a cool front came through this week it was perfect for a wild turkey hunt. On my 200-yard walk to my stand I daw a MONSTER BOAR rooting under some Oak trees.

Rick's Wrap Up Of 2016 Man, to say 2016 was a great year would be an understatement! The year's deer season started out by arrowing a 200 plus class buck with Keith Warren on his place in South Texas.

Rick’s Pick: Grim Reaper Broadheads I have been bowhunting for 46 years and I have shot about every broadhead imaginable. Here is what I use and why.

Gear Review: SHADOW HUNTER Blind When I cross paths with a product that I feel would benefit the bowhunting.net readers, I like to share it. Today I want to talk about the Shadow Hunter

A Texas Hidden Springs Monster Buck The Monster buck paused 15 yards away. I told myself to relax and pick a spot ad drew back my bow to full draw.

Anticipation for 2016 I have some pretty cool things in store for this year. The first being, I will hunt with Keith Warren on a trophy buck hunt .

Monarch Hunting Products MONARCH HUNTING PRODUCTS -The makers of American made Deer stands, Deer and Protein feeders, Hog Traps, Duck Blinds, and Deer Hunting accessories

Black Eagle Arrows Yesterday I took Robert Hoague over to visit Cinnamon Creek Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas to show him this state of the art archery facility. Cinnamon Creek Ranch has over 80 acres of outdoor and indoor shooting…

Rick Philippi On Shooting Zombies The UPS driver handed me a box of Zombie Slayers that I ordered from Black Eagle Arrows. To say they were the coolest arrows I've ever seen is an understatement!

Youth Day At Cabela's Today, I represented BowTech and Diamond Archery at Cabela's here in Fort Worth, Texas. It was Cabela's Youth Day and believe me, the youth were there. Over 600 kids attended!

Rick Philippi: Fanatic 2.0 Every year BowTech Archery seems to takes their bows to another level. This year is no different with the launch of of the Fanatic 2 -- leaving the competition behind.

Rick Philippi Texas Grand Slam Last Spring was a fantastic year for wild turkey hunting on my ranch here in Texas. Large, mature Toms were abundant. Our pressure is nonexistent and we do manage properly for wildlife, which helps. My son…

Rick's Pick: Grim Reaper Broadheads Rick Philippi has been a bowhunter for 48 years, has shot about every broadhead made. What is his choice? Well check his Rick's Pick and he'll tell you why.

A Step Back in Time What happens when a high tech guy decides to go traditional? His choice is the Bear Super Kodiak and he may not go back to compounds.

Rick's Pick: GRUBS Boots Rick Philippi spends a large amount of time outdoors so he wanted to find out what the buzz was on these boots made since 1776.

Rick's Pick: ThermaCELL Heated Insoles Nothing ruins a great day in the outdoors more than frozen feet. Rick Philippi found a way to keep his feet warm and his time on stand more enjoyable.

Being Thankful This is the time of year we all reflect on all we have. Rick Philippi, like all of us, looks at God, family, friends and what we have, rather than what we don't.

Rick's Pick: A Lethal Combination When he first saw the massive boar on his Spypoint Rick knew it was just a matter of time before he would have the chance to see it up close.

Rick's Pick: Marc Anthony & The Real Deal Ghillie Suit Rick has bowhunted over 45 years and his admiration for bowhunter Marc Anthony and his product the Ghillie Suit are both this months Rick Pick. See why.

Rick's Pick: Grim Reaper Broadheads When all is said and done it's the broadhead that creates the damage and Rick Philippi depends on Grim Reaper broadheads to Watch Em Drop.

Rick's Pick: Badlands Packs The SACRIFICE has 3,800 cubic inches of the best load carrying you will ever experience. What sold Rick on this pack was 7 pockets and two large storage compartments.

Rick's Pick: Carbon Express Arrows Rick has taken over 230 animals with Carbon Express arrows over the years. Not one time did these arrows let him down. No wonder they are Rick's Pick for arrows.

Rick’s Pick- Ozonics Another scientific way to eliminate odors in the field making you a more successful hunter. And it comes with a Scent-Free Money Back Guarantee!

Rick's Pick: HECS STEALTHSCREEN Garments Rick has worn HECS the last two years and can report unequivocally that the animals were much calmer and more relaxed when he was close to them.

Illinois Bowhunt 2012 With Rick Philippi His Illinois bowhunt is complete and all of Rick Philippi's hunt reports and updated are on BowTube.com.

Rick's Pick - Dead Down Wind Few hunt harder than Rick Philippi so when he field tests a product you can take what he concludes to the bank. Rick's Pick should be yours too.

Rick's Pick: Carbon Express Arrows Rick lives to bowhunt and his choice in arrows? Carbon Express Maxima Hunters. There are reasons why.

Rick's Pick: Dead-On Rangefinder Rick takes a look at the Dead-On Rangefinder that is easy to use hands free, while at full draw.

Rick's Pick - Spot-On 'Hogzilla Killa' Big boar comes in at dark thirty - you just aim, put the laser where you want to hit and release.

Rick's Pick: Black Gold--The Premium Bow Sight Tough, easy to see pins make Black Gold Bow Sights one of the best on the market.

Rick's Pick - The GT' CLAW Bow Carrier Great new product that lets you carry your bow, securely at your side leaving both hands free.

Rick's Pick - Grim Reaper Broadheads The Grim Reaper Razortip hit the market in 2000 and literally changed the mechanical broadhead market.

Rick's Pick - The GoPro Hero 2 Camera A must have product for anyone who loves to video their adventures. Video your hunts like never before with this handy camera system.

Rick's Pick - Vanguard Optics Rick Philippi looks at the optics quality of Vanguard World and compares to high cost German optics.

Rick's Pick - Yeti Coolers Tired of your cooler ice melting, food warming up while traveling or camping? Rick has the perfect cooler

Good Management = Good Game - Hogs The greatest management tool, don’t shoot bucks until they are at least '4' years old.

Rick’s Pick- Grim Reaper Broadheads Rick talks about Grim Reaper broadheads and why he is now on their pro staff.

Rick's Pick: The Cinnamon Creek Ranch & Archery Shop The largest pro shop in the world with four indoor and an outdoor range and friendly staff.

Rick's Pick: S4Gear Lockdown S4 Gear is an innovative company that makes equipment that enables the hunter to function easily while in the field. I have had the opportunity to use two of their creations and what I like…

What's Your Choice? Hi, I'm Ricky Philippi and recently I started the Outdoors Choice web site for outdoors men and women.

Rick Philippi Nails a Tom Knowing that the hens were now on their nests, I was hoping to find a Tom roaming and looking for love. I hopped into a Blind Turtle blind and settled in.

Rick's Pick: The Blind Turtle Blind This versatile blind can be used as a permanent structure or it can easily be moved with very little effort.

Rick’s Pick: The Rattlebox When I believe a product is advantageous I like to let them know. Well I ran across one of those products called The Rattlebox.

Shoot Accurate with Carbon Express I have been shooting Carbon Express for many years and it is amazing each year that goes by how they continue to improve on a product that is already quality through and through.

Live to Hunt Another Day Thinking back to my younger days when I first started bowhunting from an elevated position, I would climb a tree and then stand or sit on a limb. Not once did I ever think about…

Roughrider Scores His First Getting your first bow kill is an awesome feeling. That is what Roughrider Hugh Charles felt when he made an accurate 20 yard shot on a Texas 8 pointer. Hugh has taken many deer over…

So You Want To Be a Ghost Sponsored by: Heartland Wildlife Institute Want to be a ghost in the woods? Then get behind a GhostBlind. The motto at GhostBlind is "Not seeing is believing”. Literally, this slogan hits the nail on the…