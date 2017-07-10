Rick Philippi On TV This Week

Rich Philippi On Texas Trophy Whitetails TV Show With Keith Warren

Keith Warren’s “Texas Trophy Whitetails” latest episode of “The High Road” includes Rick Philippi’s bowhunt where Rick arrows the monster buck below at Texas Hidden Springs Ranch. This show will air again this week on the Pursuit Channel starting today, July 10th, 2017.

Rick Philippi on Keith Warren TV Show
Please also find below the dates and times this episode will be airing on the Pursuit Channel ( Central Time  ): (AT&T Uverse 1644 / DirecTV 604 / Dish 393) 

DATE                                   CENTRAL TIME                   

Monday  July 10th  –              2:00 PM
Wednesday  July 12th  –         7:30 AM & 11 :00 PM
Thursday  July 13th   –            8:00 PM   

Here is the YouTube link to the High Road Show that is available for viewing now on the web – https://youtu.be/1uPjhGmvebA

