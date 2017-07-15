More July 2nd Week Pics

By

 July 15 Pics From The Deer Woods. By Robert Hoague.

Robert Hoague

Several deer walked through my area when it was too early (low light) for my camera to take a decent picture but eventually the sunrise spread enough light around. The first deer here was a Doe. She looked the place over. 

Whitetail Deer Pictures in July

Then the doe walked over to the edge of the woods and watched ahead of her. Soon she raised her her tail slowly.

Whitetail Deer Pictures in July by Robert Hoague

A Fawn came out of the woods behind her. The Doe turned around and walked back to where the Fawn was and turned around again.

Whitetail Deer Pictures in July by Robert Hoague

I zoomed in closer on the Fawn so you could see it a little better. The two deer browsed along the edge a while and then left to the south.

Whitetail Deer Pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Next up was a Doe in the tall grass and weeds.

Whitetail Deer Pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Later another Doe came through.

And that was the story and pictures from my deer woods the morning of July 15.

GO TO: LINKS TO SCOUTING FOR DEER 2017…

  ,

More July 2nd Week Pics added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.