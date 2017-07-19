July Food Plot Done Right

Every July I Want A Food Plot Plowed. By Robert Hoague.

Every year, my plan is to get a Food Plot planted during the Summer, in July if possible. My main obstacle is that I don’t own a tractor. But the last couple of years my neighbor has plowed one for me. His main focus on his farming properties is the agriculture. His main crop is Hay, round bales mostly. He has all the right heavy equipment to do hundreds of acres, so the plowing job for my place is easy for him.

It’s pretty common for someone to ask me about food plots. I always tell them I use ‘small’ food plots. If they plant food plots they usually smile and say, “Yea, me too. I put in a little 20 — or 25 or 30 or 35 — acre food plot.”

Over the years I’ve made ones that size … and others, larger and smaller. But here is what works for me.

This is it. My neighbor did this ‘small’ plot yesterday in two passes. It is 40 yards long by 12 yards wide.

Yea, I said ‘YARDS.’

Why? Because, yards works.

The next morning I was ready to take pictures … if something showed up after disrupting the area. Sure enough a Doe came through and stopped by the newly plowed place.

The Doe came over to the fresh dirt and nosed around on the ground. And a second Doe joined her.

They are having a big time.

Here comes another doe on her way over.

The original two Does leave.

The new Doe goes by a Doe.

The last visitor of the morning picks at things she likes to eat.

You may or may not have noticed that I didn’t mention what type of seed I planted, or if I planted anything. It happens just like this every year, I get the dirt plowed up … and deer are picking around in it … in just a few hours.

And oh yes, I didn’t say if I planted or not. What do you think? Leave a comment below.

And that was the story and pictures from my deer woods in the middle of the 2nd weekend 2017.

