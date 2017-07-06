Gear Review: DryGuy Boot Dryer

Recently I found a product that I will be using a lot this season. After a long day of hunting, your boots are usually damp from perspiration. It’s nice to put your feet into dry boots the following morning, but how do you do it. The Force Dry DX from Dry Guy is the answer. Just slip your boots over the handy posts before calling it a day, turn the unit on and wake the next morning to dry boots.

From rain soaked soccer cleats and sweaty ski or hunting boots to soggy gloves filled with melting snow, the Force Dry DX dries a variety of footwear and gloves in about an hour; leaving you to start your day with dry, comfortable hands and feet. Utilizing gentle forced air and heating to around 105°F, it quickly removes moisture and helps prevent the growth of fungus and bacteria that cause odors and deteriorate your footwear over time. It is completely safe to use and will not shrink, warp or otherwise harm delicate garments and custom fit liners.

Dry Guy has several products and styles of driers. One is designed for hip boots and waders, another is more compact and made for easy transporting in your luggage. I chose the Force Dry DX, which is a good compromise between the other two models. It folds flat for easy transport and at $50 it’s very affordable.

For more information go to https://www.dryguy.com/.