Eastern Shores Sika Deer – Whitetail Deer Combo Hunt

By

This hunt is only open for SIX hunters.  The dates are September 18-23 and you are able to hunt 1 Sika Deer Stag, 1 Sika Deer Hind, 1 Whitetail Buck, 1 Whitetail Doe.  The hunt is $235 per day. It DOES NOT include lodging and food and that will be about $65 per day per person.  You will need to purchase the Full Season Maryland Deer License and the Archery License. This hunt is open for archery and crossbows.  This hunt will take place with THE PREMIERE outfitter in the Eastern Shores and will be all on private land.  Matt will be on this hunt with the group.  The first Six hunters to make a deposit of $1000 will be going on this great hunt. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Call Matt now to book this hunt  970-986-0730   or matt@journeyhunts.com

Matt is also available as a speaker for Game Dinners and Banquets.

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/matt.guedes1  and https://www.facebook.com/pages/JourneyHuntscom/153436141507770

YouTube- http://www.youtube.com/user/mattguedes1220 and http://www.youtube.com/user/JourneyHunts

For all of Matts Articles: Matt Guedes

  , , ,

Eastern Shores Sika Deer – Whitetail Deer Combo Hunt added by on
View all posts by Matt Guedes →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.