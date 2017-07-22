Eastern Shores Sika Deer – Whitetail Deer Combo Hunt

It Is Such A Shame Hunting for Bezoar Ibex in Turkey wasn't the first thing on Matt Guedes mind in light of recent events but he followed a client of Journey Hunts there and was glad he did.

Don’t Leave Home Without It Matt Guedes owns Journey Hunts and hunts around the world after a wide variety of game. He is particular about what and where he hunts and especially so about the equipment he uses. You should…

Hunting the Dark Continent Admit it, you have always wanted to bowhunt Africa. You can't deny it but something has always gotten in the way. Well, Matt Guedes of Journey Hunts is making it easier for you if Africa…

Continuing To Grow Are you growing or stagnating? For Matt Guedes, "I have long been an advocate of the philosophy that we are either growing or we are diminishing. I have never been a fan of neutral or…

Three Minus One As we were just about sure we wouldn’t see them again all of a sudden the big bull came through the thick brush heading right at the safari vehicle. He had his head down a…

Africa's Spiral Slam – Check With a Kudu, Eland and Bushbuck on the ground Matt Guedes needed only the Nyala to complete his quest for the Spiral Slam. Bowhunting with Doornrand Hunting Safaris, he knew this was his time to…

If Your Focus is on Speed - You are Focused on the Wrong Thing For years and years there has been a speed frenzy in the bow market. Now, speed is good, flat trajectories are good and certainly speed is important but if all you are thinking about is…

Hunting: A Perspective from the Holy Bible Matt Guedes is a Pastor and an avid hunter who is often questioned about how the two can go together, from a biblical perspective. Some people attack yet some want to have a discussion. Matt…

Bowhunting South Pacific Goat The largest goat in the group was facing away from me and had no idea I was there. I rose up onto my feet quickly, drew back and released a Black Eagle Vintage Arrow into…

Grim Reaper’s Hades Fixed Broadhead I know that for Dangerous Game of Africa I needed a different set up because of their regulations, but other than those few animals I have always wanted a broadhead set up for everything else.…

My Spanish Pursuit February 1, Matt Guedes will fly to Spain and begin The Spanish Pursuit of taking all 14 species of game in Spain with the bow. As far as Matt could tell, he would be the…

Hyena in the Dark The screaming stopped. Then we heard an animal running right toward us. It was grunting as it ran toward us in the darkness. It came right behind us and stopped no more than 10 yards…

A Family That Shoots Together…. Computers, iPhones and Video Games are having a tremendous impact on our young and developing a love for the outdoor lifestyle. The Guedes family has the right direction for all families to follow to ensure…

Fire From Above Bear Archery's Matt Guedes teams up with River's Edge Treestands to study animal reactions and seeing how the height would affect future hunting.

Africa's Blue Bear Bear Archery's Matt Guedes goes to South Africa and takes 11 hunters to experience Sediba Nkwe Hunting Safaris.

The Allure of Velvet Matt Guedes is one of today's most avid, dedicated and successful bowhunters and having taken trophy game the world over he still is enamored with big mule deer bucks in velvet. Matt shows you how…

Bowhunting the Screaming Giants For accomplished bowhunter Matt Guedes bowhunting for elk is being able to utilize a number of tactics. Matt covers some in this month's column for Bear Archery

My Motive 7 and My Agenda 7 From the moment you open the box, your goal is to set up, shoot in and sight in that new bow so you know it better than a friend.

Double Bears The biggest thrill a parent can have is being with a child on their bowhunt. For Matt Guedes it was twice as good.

Small Pin Addiction Shooting longer distances demands dedication, good equipment, perseverance and practice, lots of practice.