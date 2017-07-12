Deer This Morning: July 12

Photos From The Deer Woods On July 12. By Robert Hoague.

Half a dozen deer walked through my area as daylight slowly shed light on my surroundings. Time ticked by until 6:42 when I noticed some deer where I dumped deer pellets yesterday afternoon. I’ve been doing this for over a week and deer are taking to it almost every day.

There was a doe and a fawn and 2 other deer I couldn’t see good enough to I.D. them. As I watched, they shuffled around and a pair of antlers peaked into my view.

I zoomed in and took a picture that gave me a better close view of the buck’s antlers.His velvet antlers have 7 points so far and his main beams and tines are thicker than any I’ve seen so far.

These deer left as quietly as they came up and I waited patiently to see if any other deer would show up. A mature doe did and walked along in the tall growth to my left.

Ten minutes later the weather clouded up and gave the woods a different hew. Soon a young buck walked out of the brush. He looked familiar.

It’s Mushroom Head. Notice the difference in the circumference of his antlers compared to the previous buck. He switched directions to the north and left that way.

The overcast sky broke up a little just in time to get a nice picture of this spike buck as he passes by my blind.

The spike hooked a left and continued along by the edge of the trees and soon was gone.

And that was the story and pictures from my deer woods this morning.

