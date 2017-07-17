Deer Pictures: Something Different

By

A Buck That’s Different From The Other July Bucks. Pictures From The Deer Woods. By Robert Hoague.

   

Robert Hoague

Lately the deer are not consistent in terms of when they get to my area. Sometimes it’s still dark, sometimes an hour of daylight passes before the first one shows up. So far there are no Buddy Groups of bucks. No big racks yet either.

The young buck below showed up this morning and he is around regularly. There is something unusual about him.  

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

He travels with the mature doe in the picture. Right now, it is not normal behavior for a Buck to hang with a Doe. But this one definitely is. And my take on this situation is that the Doe is his mother. I’ve seen this occasionally in past years, when a young buck is still with his mother, even though all the other bucks have been chased off to another area. It’s called “Dispersal” and it’s nature’s way of mixing up the gene pool so the same Does and Bucks don’t mate over and over with their sons and daughters.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

And Dispersal is going to happen to him too. Some day, before long, she will change her attitude about him. She will charge him and back him away. Usually he will act surprised and attempt to stay with her. She’ll pressure him and even kick him. Until he finally leaves and goes to another area.

But it hasn’t happened yet.

Right now he’s walking around. I guess he thinks he’s a Doe.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Watching for other deer to come up.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Next up, we have this big eared Doe looking in our direction from the tall weeds to the left.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

I zoomed in little bit so we can see the Doe better.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

She quits staring and goes back to regular stuff.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

A Fawn comes out of the woods and browses around.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

The momma Doe comes over to the Fawn.  

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague

Later, I looked around in another area. I have a Tripod there and climbed up it. While I was sitting there a Doe walked around me and I took it’s picture with my iPhone.

whitetail deer buck doe pictures in July by Robert Hoague
 

And that was the story and pictures from my deer woods the 2nd weekend of JULY 2017.

GO TO: LINKS TO SCOUTING FOR DEER 2017…

ALSO, Enjoy 10 NEW Bowhunting Videos At Bowhunting-Videos.com.

 

  ,

Deer Pictures: Something Different added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.