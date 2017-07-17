Deer Pictures: Something Different

A Buck That’s Different From The Other July Bucks. Pictures From The Deer Woods. By Robert Hoague.

Lately the deer are not consistent in terms of when they get to my area. Sometimes it’s still dark, sometimes an hour of daylight passes before the first one shows up. So far there are no Buddy Groups of bucks. No big racks yet either.

The young buck below showed up this morning and he is around regularly. There is something unusual about him.

He travels with the mature doe in the picture. Right now, it is not normal behavior for a Buck to hang with a Doe. But this one definitely is. And my take on this situation is that the Doe is his mother. I’ve seen this occasionally in past years, when a young buck is still with his mother, even though all the other bucks have been chased off to another area. It’s called “Dispersal” and it’s nature’s way of mixing up the gene pool so the same Does and Bucks don’t mate over and over with their sons and daughters.

And Dispersal is going to happen to him too. Some day, before long, she will change her attitude about him. She will charge him and back him away. Usually he will act surprised and attempt to stay with her. She’ll pressure him and even kick him. Until he finally leaves and goes to another area.

But it hasn’t happened yet.

Right now he’s walking around. I guess he thinks he’s a Doe.

Watching for other deer to come up.

Next up, we have this big eared Doe looking in our direction from the tall weeds to the left.

I zoomed in little bit so we can see the Doe better.

She quits staring and goes back to regular stuff.

A Fawn comes out of the woods and browses around.

The momma Doe comes over to the Fawn.

Later, I looked around in another area. I have a Tripod there and climbed up it. While I was sitting there a Doe walked around me and I took it’s picture with my iPhone.





And that was the story and pictures from my deer woods the 2nd weekend of JULY 2017.

