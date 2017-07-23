Crosman Corp. Acquires Commercial Business of LaserMax

Crosman Corporation, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of airguns, archery products, optics, and related accessories, announced today the acquisition of the commercial business of LaserMax, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of gun mounted laser aiming devices.

Since being founded in 1989, LaserMax has grown to become a global leader in hardened and miniaturized laser systems, offering a comprehensive line of premium laser sights for home defense, personal protection and training use. The company’s Commercial business provides laser sighting solutions and tactical lights to the firearm OEM and retail channels. LaserMax has developed significant intellectual property in laser technology, resulting in a comprehensive IP portfolio.

Robert Beckwith, CEO of Crosman, commented, “LaserMax is well-known for its innovative laser products in the shooting sports accessory market, and the cross-selling synergies with Crosman’s airgun and archery products are clear and highly attractive. We are excited to be able to strengthen our product line for outdoor enthusiasts by adding this iconic brand to the Crosman portfolio.”

 

About Crosman:

Since its founding in 1923, Crosman has been driven by the steadfast pursuit of quality and innovation. Crosman’s history is rooted in the airgun industry, where today Crosman remains the market leader in airguns, airgun ammunition, and consumables. In addition to airguns, Crosman has a diversified product lineup in the outdoor sporting goods industry that includes airsoft as well as firearms optics and archery products under the Centerpoint brand. Crosman is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified Holdings Inc (NYSE: CODI). For more information visit www.crosman.com or email Jason Reid at jreid@crosman.com.
 

