Crosman Corp. Acquires Commercial Business of LaserMax

Stop Disease with Lethal's Bug & Tick Spray We all love being outdoors in the summer but we also hate bugs that bite and ticks that latch on because they all cause itching and carry diseases. This summer you can protect those you…

ScentLok Technologies Acquires Robinson Outdoor Products ScentLok Technologies® announced its acquisition of Robinson Outdoor Products® that includes all assets of Robinson Outdoors, including the ScentBlocker®, ScentShield®, Tree Spider® and Whitewater Outdoors® products and brands, as well as all patents and intellectual…

SCI Applauds Yellowstone Grizzly Delisting Safari Club International celebrates with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and hunter-conservationists throughout the country the impending delisting of grizzly bears.

We Say Good-Bye to John 'Maggie' McGee Everyone who read Bowhunter Magazine looked forward to 'Maggie's Meanderings'. Maggie had a sense of humor, infused in bowhunting, that made us all chuckle at the things he said and did. Thanks Maggie, for the…

New Hunting Camo Rethinks Hunter Safety See3D Camo LLC is a Vermont-based company that specializes in camouflage for hunters. It is a revolutionary new concept in hunting safety that uses 3D leaf technology on an orange base that allows the hunter…

THREE NEW BOWS ADDED TO GEN-X® LINEUP “These three new bows round out our offering to archery enthusiasts from beginners to avid bow hunters,” said Todd Bahnub, President of Gen-X®. “All of our bows are made in the U.S., and continue our…

ZEISS Introduces Victory Pocket Binoculars The new Victory Pocket binoculars are the first pocket binoculars to utilize FL-Lenses, resulting in uncontested resolution, edge-to-edge sharpness with the lowest color fringing in-class. In addition to extremely high-quality color fidelity

New Adult Spirits from Droptine There is a new Vodka in town and it's made in the US from American grown corn, distilled six times for a velvety smoothness and great taste. Droptine, give it a try.

Ted Nugent - Biography - The Complete Show - 2001 Want to see who Ted Nugent is? How he grew to become the man he is? I'll wager you'll be surprised to know a few of these things and one thing for sure, you will…

Archery Mourns Loss: Freddie Troncoso It is hard losing friends, people we know and care about. So it with the passing of Freddie Troncoso. Freddie may be gone but his legacy will truly live as long as there are archers…

NEW: DST (Disruptive Shadow Technology) Camo from Slumberjack The world of camouflage is an ever changing one dominated by two major companies. This year there may be a challenge to the natural order with this new brand. Slumberjack, an expansive product line to…

Best Scene From 'Brave' This is cute: Enjoy

You Can Help Archery Encounters Win $25,000 FedEx Grant Tim Case and his new company Archery Encounters needs our votes so he can continue the good work he is doing to bring archery to more people. Pass this on but first, go to the…

GT-100 Bio-Synthetic Lubricant - A Must Have From Goat Tuff Products GT 100 Ionic Bond Lubricant is a revolutionary product that is perfect for all uses in sporting equipment, hunting, firearms, archery and fishing tackle, automotive, ATVs, home and shop and is Made in the USA..

Universal Huntress to Become Girls with Guns® TV As they begin filming Season 5 of Universal Huntress, co-hosts Jen O'Hara and Norissa Harman have a big surprise for fans of the TV show - starting in Season 4, which premieres June 27, 2017…

ATA Announces Upcoming Transition for CEO Position Jay McAninch, president and CEO of the Archery Trade Association, announced this week that 2017 will be his last full year in his current role as head of the ATA. The organization’s Board of Directors,…

Obsession Bows Win Big at ASA & IBO Tournaments Obsession bows have been making waves in the Winner's Circles of major 3-D Tournaments in both ASA and IBO. “I’ve never in my life had a bow hold as good as this, this bow absolutely…

Archery Encounters Opens its Doors Spreading Archery Archery Encounters LLC is an Archery training, events and consulting business serving clients within a 100 mile radius of Erie, PA. Will be offering mobile and static capabilities, bringing archery to clients as well as…

Trophy Taker Intros Must Have Products for 2017 Trophy Taker, by ARCUS Hunting, intros the new Xtreme Pro, Smackdown Pro Micro-Adjustable Arrow Rests and Pro-Grade Accessories to take your bowhunting experience to the next level.

CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405 CenterPoint Archery's 2017 flagship crossbow, The Gladiator Whisper 405 gives hunters everything they could ask for in a crossbow - blazing speed, an ergonomic design, quality materials, accessories and features the Whisper Silencing System.

Emery Loiselle Wins Gold in Senior Games - Again Emery Loiselle is a remarkable man who has given his incredible talent and knowledge to the sport of archery for over 60 years. This year, in the senior games, 95 to 99 age bracket, he…

Outdoor REC Act Recognizes Bowhunting, Archery are Vital to US Economy Passing the REC Act is very important to bowhunting, archery and the shooting sports because it recognizes outdoor recreation is a vital – not just important – part of the U.S. economy,” said Jay McAninch,…

Pnuma: A 2016 Christmas Card for Your Family What a great Christmas story from the most exciting brand of hunting clothing to everyone who has put on camo and gone out into the cold mornings looking for adventure. Not to be missed.

Archery Leader Bob Errett Passes In 1984, Bob and his wife, Jeannie, founded Nationwide Archery Distributors. They grew that company and founded a second company, Parker Compound Bows, Inc., a leading manufacturer of compound bows and crossbows.

Opti-Vane II - Low Profile Vanes for Better Bowhunting Accuracy GOAT TUFF offers it’s newest in the OPTI-VANE line with its OPTI-VANE II, low profile vane for greater steerage and clearance. GOAT TUFF President Jerry Smith made the introduction, “Our OPTI-VANE II is an aerodynamic design…

Clean Your Arrows the Goat Tuff Way The main point in fletching arrows is that the fletching sticks. The first step in ensuring your vanes and feathers stay where you put them is the proper cleaning of the arrow shaft and this…

Campers Almond Joy Chocolate / Coconut Pie Recipe Another recipe from Dick Mauch that will get your taste buds dancing, take care of your sweet tooth and probably fill in that extra space you have between belly and belt.

Norm Mullaney: A True Archery Technician Passes Another sad day for archery and all who knew and loved Mr. Norb Mullaney. He was a soft-spoken, humble, gracious man who willingly gave so much of his time and knowledge to help make our…

Don't Lug Your Bow: CLAW it With the Hand's Free Bow Carrier Great product that lets you take your bow anywhere you need to take it and it carries it for you. Easy to use CLAW keeps your bow on your hip, out of your way but…

Jack Preston Witt: Archery Hall of Fame Inductee and “The Archers Friend” A great insight into one of this years Archery Hall of Fame Inductees, Jack Preston Witt by Ben Pearson Jr. Like many, Jack Witt became one of the important stepping stones that helped make archery…

Bow kill with 10pt Footage End of the Road video footage of staff member, George, on an early season self-filmed hunt. Watch as he shoots a nice doe and then passes on a beautiful young 10 point.

Badlands Collaborates with Carbon Express Crossbows Badlands, an industry leader in hunting packs and apparel has teamed up with Carbon Express to offer the new Covert™ Tyrant™ Crossbow in Badlands Approach Camouflage.

Nikon Offers World's First Vibration Reduction Optical Rangefinder The MONARCH 7i VR Laser Rangefinder featuring Nikon's optical Vibration Reduction Technology reduces the effect of external vibrations caused by unnecessary hand movements while ranging distant objects. For hunters, this means the target mark on…

Bowhunting for Ground Hogs Have some time on your hands? Want to get some practice in, or take up some free time you are not in your stand? Well, ground hogs are a good alternative, as this video shows.

Zimbabwe Park to Cull 200 Lions, Cites Lack of Hunters The 'Cecil Effect' caused by the legal killing of the lion has had the long term effect conservationist and hunting experts predicted: One of Zimbabwe’s largest wildlife reserves, the Bubye Valley Conservancy, recently announced that…

Increase Arrow Speed with the Equalizer Release Aid Every archer/bowhunter wants to increase arrow speed and bow performance. You can increase your bow's draw weight, shoot a shorter arrow with an overdraw or shoot a lighter arrow, or you can try the Equalizer…

Hunters For Trump: Protecting Our Rights Donald Trump Campaign - Heartland for Trump. A great line up of hunters and outdoorsmen and women who support Donald Trump and give their reasons why. If you are a true American you will want…

Bad Boy Off Road to Sponsor NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Race Bad Boy® Off Road, a Textron Specialized Vehicles brand, will be the title sponsor at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Sept. 25 in Loudon, N.H.

Solo Hunter - A Bowhunter's Dream Hunt Brother Boyd is on the hunt for a DIY free-range aoudad sheep and javelina in south western Texas. It’s hot and dry and the bands of rams have split off from the herd.

Realtree Outdoors: Milk River Hunt of a Lifetime Young Brain Cancer Survivor Chip Marden hunts the Milk River, a hunt that was promised to him 5 years ago by Realtree's David Blanton. If you only watch one hunting video this year, make it…

SHOT OF THE WEEK - Bowhunting Kansas Whitetails Pete Crawford, President of Elite Archery, found himself trying to beat the winds of Kansas to kill a mature buck during the last day of his week-long bowhunt. Watch this "Shot of the Week" to…

How to Hang a Treestand Too many accidents happen in the woods because of improper hanging or use of a treestand. Realtree Outdoors shows you how to do it right. Pay attention, your life is at stake here.

Bone Collector: Badlands & Badlands Jr. Boots for Sept. Designed by Michael Waddell, the boots offer 400g Ultra Thinsulate, full-grain leather, a fully waterproof membrane, and an anti-fatigue contour footbed for all day comfort. Adults can enjoy the Badlands, while the younger hunter can…

New Tactical Storage Solution For Long Guns Where do you keep your firearms? Under the matress? In the closet? Well, here is a good looking, safe, novel way to keep your firearms concealed, and handy all at the same time.

ATA Launches Bowhunting 360, Redesigns Archery 360 to Grow Archery and Bowhunting Helping people to learn what archery is. Getting people excited to shoot their first arrow. And now: teaching people how to bowhunt. The Archery Trade Association (ATA) has recently launched Bowhunting 360

Anti's at it Again: Social Media Attack on 12 year old Bowhunter Ignorance raises it's ugly head once again: A 12-year-old girl who likes to hunt big game with her father sparked an online firestorm after posting photos of herself online posing with a giraffe and a…

Do You Know This Bowhunter? The Convention is over, Donald Trump is the Republican Candidate for President and whether you support him or not, one thing is nice, his son, Donald Trump Jr, is a life-long hunter and, is one…

ATA Board Releases Position Statement on Airbows While the ATA certainly recognizes the airbow to be an innovative piece of shooting equipment, the airbow lacks basic components of standard archery equipment. For this reason, the ATA does not consider airbows to be…

Badlands Diablo Pack Gets Functional Facelift One of the best-selling hunting packs of all-time, the Badlands Diablo, has been redesigned for 2016 with added functionality and a new camo pattern option. Spurred by user requests, the Diablo redesign included a focus…